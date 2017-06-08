Dukurs becomes 9-time European skeleton champion

For the ninth year in a row, Latvian skeleton slider Martins Dukurs triumphed at the European Skeleton Championships on December 15th, informs LETA.

M.Dukurs was won every European Championships since the 2009/2010 season.

Meanwhile, his brother Tomass Dukurs finished in overall fifth place at the European Championships.

This was also the 50th triumph for M.Dukurs in a Skeleton World Cup stage.

South Korea's Yun Sung-Bin finished in overall second place in the stage, 0.15 second behind Dukurs, while Russia's Nikita Tregubov finished in overall third place, 0.16 second behind Dukurs.

In the Skeleton World Cup standings at the moment, Sung-Bin remains in first place with 1,095 points, followed by M.Dukurs with 1,046 points and T.Dukurs with 912 points.