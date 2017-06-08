EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:39
Dukurs becomes 9-time European skeleton champion
BC, Riga, 18.12.2017.Print version
For the ninth year in a row, Latvian skeleton slider Martins Dukurs triumphed at the European Skeleton Championships on December 15th, informs LETA.
M.Dukurs was won every European Championships since the 2009/2010 season.
Meanwhile, his brother Tomass Dukurs
finished in overall fifth place at the European Championships.
This was also the 50th triumph for M.Dukurs in a Skeleton World Cup stage.
South Korea's Yun Sung-Bin
finished in overall second place in the stage, 0.15 second behind Dukurs, while
Russia's Nikita Tregubov finished in
overall third place, 0.16 second behind Dukurs.
In the Skeleton World Cup standings at the moment, Sung-Bin remains in
first place with 1,095 points, followed by M.Dukurs with 1,046 points and
T.Dukurs with 912 points.
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Балтийские страны рассчитывают на помощь ЕС в синхронизации ЛЭП
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025