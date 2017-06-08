Energy, Estonia, Good for Business
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:40
Output of Enefit wind farms already surpasses amount produced in 2016
BC, Tallinn, 18.12.2017.
Wind farms of Enefit Green, the renewable energy arm of the Estonian state owned energy group Eesti Energia, produced more electric energy in the first 11 months of 2017 than during the whole of 2016, reports LETA/BNS.
The output of the four wind farms of Enefit
Green in the first 11 months of 2017 amounted to 190 gigawatt-hours,
compared with 185.5 gigawatt-hours generated in the full year 2016.
190 gigawatt-hours equals the annual consumption of 76,000 average
households, Enefit said.
The CEO of Enefit Green, Aavo Karmas, pointed out that the
increase this year has been mainly a result of better dependability of wind
turbines, as winds have been only a little bit stronger than in 2016.
According to an estimate by the transmission system operator Elering, in 2017, the amount of wind
energy generated in Estonia eligible for the green energy subsidy will not
exceed 600 gigawatt-hours, the maximum amount on which the subsidy can be paid.
