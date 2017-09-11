Representatives of Rietumu Bank again took part in the biggest global grain trade forum recently held in Switzerland – Global Grain Geneva

Among other things, topical issues of bank trade finance of international transactions were discussed.

The three-day conference was visited by about 1000 representatives from 65 countries, among them over 100 heads of the biggest companies of the world engaged in grain production and trade.





Professionals discussed pressing issues for the industry, including long-term prospects of the development of global trade in agricultural products and monitoring current changes in food supplies; different aspects of a comprehensive analysis of both the real trade market and markets of respective financial instruments; the effect of feed production on grain trading. The results of the 2019 harvest have also been analysed and forecasts given for 2020.





According to the head of the Trade Financing Department of Rietumu Bank Sergey Zakharov, who represented the bank at the forum, many participants of the market expressed interest in bank financing of trade deals.





For Rietumu Bank, this is one of the key activities. The bank has rich experience in trade financing, including transactions with supplies and transit of agricultural products in the Baltics, the Black Sea region, etc., continues cooperating with its long-term clients and considers applications for the provision of financing from new potential clients.