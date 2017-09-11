Golden Mask Actors Planted Sakura in Riga

Last Friday, Russian artists, who arrived to the festival Golden Mask in Latvia, planted a tree in Riga, following the established tradition.

This time, the Kanzan sakura, which grows in Japan, Korea and China, was chosen. In spring, this sakura flourishes with admirable lush pink flowers, maturing to tasty small cherries in summer.





The place for planting the sakura was chosen on the bank of the City Channel, in Kronvalda Park, not far from the Chinese pagoda.







Under the guidance of experienced gardeners, this sakura was carefully planted by actors of the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theatre from Saint Petersburg, together with partners of the Golden Mask.