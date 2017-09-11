EU – Baltic States, Forum, Innovations, Investments, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.11.2019, 12:26
Investors and Latvian startups invited to apply for a matchmaking breakfast at Slush 2019
The startup-investor matchmaking breakfast will bring
together 20 startups from Latvia and 40 international investors. The process
will take into account participants’ business interests, offering sessions
tailored to fit their goals. This will give both sides the chance to make
valuable contacts and discuss possible collaboration.
The event will take place at 7:30 am – 10:00 am on November
22 in room 204 at Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre. Matchmaking will
happen in 15-minute-long one on one meetings between an investor and a startup.
Slush 2019 will happen on November 21-22, it is one of the leading startup
events in Europe, which helps bring together startups and investors from Europe
and Asia.
To register for the event and get to know more about the
startup-investor matchmaking breakfast, write to lauma@techchill.co until
November 10 (applications evaluated until November 13).
TechChill is a non-profit NGO that helps Latvian and
Baltic startups to succeed by building a powerful knowledge base, skills, and
networks. The organization reinvests all its earnings back into the community
by promoting startups around the world and organizing events throughout the
year.
Magnetic Latvia Startup is an organization that
operates under the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and
aspires to become a one-stop-shop for Latvia-based startups, providing a range
of government startup support mechanisms.
- 04.11.2019 Digital Freedom Festival Programme Announced - Inspiring Talks and Practical Lessons About the Influence of Technology
- 04.11.2019 Number of corporate taxpayers in Latvia down 6% over year
- 04.11.2019 На III Международном форуме в Академии наук Латвии выступило 50 спикеров
- 04.11.2019 EUR 25 mln invested in Outlet Village near Riga
- 01.11.2019 О собрании акционеров открытого АО Olainfarm от первого лица
- 01.11.2019 В Рижском доме конгрессов открылась выставка узбекского фотографа Хусниддина Ато
- 01.11.2019 Латвия: капитал 2-го пенсионного уровня с 1 января можно будет наследовать
- 01.11.2019 Foreign minister includes Russian singer Grigory Leps in black list
- 01.11.2019 МИД Латвии включил в "черный список" российского певца Григория Лепса
- 01.11.2019 DFDS adds two new Friday departures on Paldiski-Hanko route