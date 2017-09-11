Investors and Latvian startups invited to apply for a matchmaking breakfast at Slush 2019

Magnetic Latvia Startup, together with TechChill, organizes a startup-investor matchmaking breakfast in Helsinki on November 22 as part of Slush 2019, the international startup and technology conference. The registration for the event is open, and startups are asked to sign up until November 10.

The startup-investor matchmaking breakfast will bring together 20 startups from Latvia and 40 international investors. The process will take into account participants’ business interests, offering sessions tailored to fit their goals. This will give both sides the chance to make valuable contacts and discuss possible collaboration.

The event will take place at 7:30 am – 10:00 am on November 22 in room 204 at Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre. Matchmaking will happen in 15-minute-long one on one meetings between an investor and a startup. Slush 2019 will happen on November 21-22, it is one of the leading startup events in Europe, which helps bring together startups and investors from Europe and Asia.

To register for the event and get to know more about the startup-investor matchmaking breakfast, write to lauma@techchill.co until November 10 (applications evaluated until November 13).

TechChill is a non-profit NGO that helps Latvian and Baltic startups to succeed by building a powerful knowledge base, skills, and networks. The organization reinvests all its earnings back into the community by promoting startups around the world and organizing events throughout the year.

Magnetic Latvia Startup is an organization that operates under the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and aspires to become a one-stop-shop for Latvia-based startups, providing a range of government startup support mechanisms.