Friday, 25.10.2019, 13:15
Defense tech hackathon kicking off aboard Lithuanian Navy ship
BC, Vilnius, 25.10.2019.
The Delta Navy hackathon, a defense technology creative camp, is getting underway aboard the Lithuanian Navy ship Jotvingis in Klaipeda on Friday, informed LETA/BNS.
The 48-hour event brings together 50 scientists, start-ups and warfare experts to develop innovative solutions in the field of defense and for the Lithuanian Armed Forces.
The participants will be advised by Lithuanian and foreign experts in laser technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronics, engineering programming and other fields, the Defense Ministry said.
The 50 participants, selected by a special commission from over 100 Lithuanian and foreign applicants, will be challenged to solve three problems put forward by the Lithuanian Navy.
