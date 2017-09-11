Latvia is celebrating 100th anniversary of Latvian National Institutions for Culture, Education and Science at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Latvian National Institutions for Culture, Education and Science included among the anniversaries to be associated with UNESCO in 2018-2019 the audio visual installation “Alphabet of Latvian Culture” is opened at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, Latvian National Commission for UNESCO representatives informed BC.

The Anniversary unites 7 institutions, namely: National Theatre of Latvia; Art Academy of Latvia; Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy of Music; Latvian National Library; National Archives of Latvia; University of Latvia; Latvian National Opera and Ballet to celebrate the important intellectual contribution the institutions have invested in the formation of Latvian cultural identity and its continuous enrichment over the years.

Minister for Culture Nauris Puntulis highlighted that, “Latvia was founded as a state based on the national culture – not only the idea of an independent European state was nurtured and realised but also its most important institutions were founded during the heat of the tremendous events of the First World War. And these are the cultural, educational and scientific institutions – the colleges and arts institutions. This was and still is a signal to the international community about our core values, the role of which will only strengthen over time.”

“The foundation-stone of the language of Latvian culture is the action of national institutions which promote culture, education and sciences. The foundation of any language is alphabet, it is explained through a textbook called ABC which will be the central theme of the exhibition “Alphabet of Latvian Culture”. Each letter in Latvian alphabet is introduced through an ABC entry on processes within the anniversary institutions or through a story about a person related to the institutions concerned,” points out author of exhibition idea artist Krista Burāne.

The Exhibition includes 7 stands introducing all anniversary institutions, as well as a textbook “The ABC of Latvian Culture” which is written by Krista Burāne and Laila Burāne. The textbook is illustrated by Reinis Gailītis. Design of exhibition is developed by Rūdolfs Baltiņš, director of photography is Dainis Juraga and sound engineer is Artis Dukaļskis. The Exhibition is created as a part of the Latvian Centenary programme, it is organized by the Latvian National Commission for UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia in close cooperation with the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Latvia to UNESCO, as well as 7 national institutions for culture, education and science.

Exhibition is opened for visitors from 21st of October till the 25th of October, 2019 at Hall Segur in UNESCO Headquarters, 7, Place de Fontenoy, Paris, France.