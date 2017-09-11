Culture, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 17.10.2019, 16:45
Latvia is celebrating 100th anniversary of Latvian National Institutions for Culture, Education and Science at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
The Anniversary unites 7 institutions, namely:
National Theatre of Latvia; Art Academy of Latvia; Jazeps Vitols Latvian
Academy of Music; Latvian National Library; National Archives of Latvia;
University of Latvia; Latvian National Opera and Ballet to celebrate the
important intellectual contribution the institutions have invested in the
formation of Latvian cultural identity and its continuous enrichment over the
years.
Minister
for Culture Nauris Puntulis highlighted that, “Latvia was founded as a state
based on the national culture – not only the idea of an independent European
state was nurtured and realised but also its most important institutions were
founded during the heat of the tremendous events of the First World War. And
these are the cultural, educational and scientific institutions – the
colleges and arts institutions. This was and still is a signal to the
international community about our core values, the role of which will only
strengthen over time.”
“The
foundation-stone of the language of Latvian culture is the action of national
institutions which promote culture, education and sciences. The foundation of
any language is alphabet, it is explained through a textbook called ABC which
will be the central theme of the exhibition “Alphabet of Latvian Culture”. Each
letter in Latvian alphabet is introduced through an ABC entry on processes
within the anniversary institutions or through a story about a person related
to the institutions concerned,” points out author of exhibition idea artist Krista
Burāne.
The
Exhibition includes 7 stands introducing all anniversary institutions, as well
as a textbook “The ABC of Latvian Culture” which is written by Krista Burāne
and Laila Burāne. The textbook is illustrated by Reinis Gailītis. Design of
exhibition is developed by Rūdolfs Baltiņš, director of photography is Dainis
Juraga and sound engineer is Artis Dukaļskis. The Exhibition is created as a
part of the Latvian Centenary programme, it is organized by the Latvian
National Commission for UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of
Latvia in close cooperation with the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of
Latvia to UNESCO, as well as 7 national institutions for culture, education and
science.
Exhibition
is opened for visitors from 21st of October till the 25th of October, 2019 at
Hall Segur in UNESCO Headquarters, 7, Place de Fontenoy, Paris, France.
- 17.10.2019 Латвия прекращает давать новорожденным статус неграждан с 2020 года
- 17.10.2019 Juncker and Johnson announce agreement on new Brexit deal
- 17.10.2019 Великобритания и Евросоюз достигли соглашения по Brexit
- 17.10.2019 Lithuanian parliament starts debating 'spy swap' amendment
- 17.10.2019 Latvia: Children born to non-citizens to get citizenzship starting from 2020
- 17.10.2019 Ukrainian president thanks Latvia for assistance in overcoming difficulties
- 17.10.2019 Digitalised economy: OECD efforts to address tax challenges
- 17.10.2019 Желание и возможность кредитоваться у латвийских компаний достигли рекордных показателей
- 17.10.2019 Латвия: большим пенсиям 50-процентный налог пока не грозит
- 17.10.2019 Эстонский Operail инвестирует 50 млн. евро в железнодорожные грузоперевозки по Финляндии