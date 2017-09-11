Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.09.2019, 13:12
TechChill 2020 focus - the Big Shift
Every
February the TechChill conference
transforms Riga into a global meeting hub for startups, investors, innovators,
inspirators, and technology enthusiasts and provides its participants some of
the best opportunities for networking, individual meetings, and deal-making in
the Baltics, Nordics and Central Eastern Europe.
“Our
goal is to talk about technologies and processes already in motion, which will
impact our lives in the coming years, as well as the people behind them.” Ernests
Štāls, CEO of TechChill.
The
two-day conference agenda will offer talks and panel discussions on the main
drivers of the Big Shift – Greentech, Blockchain, and 5G – as well as Sales
& Marketing and Founders Stories relevant for the Baltic region. In
addition to the main agenda, there will be more than 15 exclusive side events -
angel investors training, workshops, in-depth masterclasses, a job fair, and
others. In previous years, one of the most anticipated TechChill events has been the Fifty Founders Battle. Fifty most
promising attendee startups will pitch their ideas to get the main prize - 10
000 euros with no strings attached.
TechChill is
also about educating youth about the world of start-ups and the opportunities
they can find here. Successful participants of the student workshop cycle,
which will start in late October and conclude in mid-December, will get a free
conference pass. A limited number of discounted
academic passes will also be available to representatives from higher education
institutions to help them stay up to date with the industry trends and meet
with other leading innovators.
Early-bird
tickets are already available and can be purchased for a special price here:
techchill.co/pass
Last
but not least, TechChill recognizes
that there is another big shift happening. In response to the global
environmental crisis and climate breakdown, the NGO has undergone a deep
re-thinking of its brand and core values. We will make sure we organize our
events in the most environmentally conscious way we can, and we will also encourage
our guests to do their part as well. More on this here:?
TechChill is a
non-profit NGO that helps Latvian and Baltic startups to succeed by building a
powerful knowledge base, skills, and networks. The organization reinvests all
its earnings back into the community by promoting startups around the world and
organizing events throughout the year.
https://techchill.co/
- 27.09.2019 Swedbank в Латвии укрепляет сотрудничество с китайской UnionPay
- 27.09.2019 В Латвии пройдет Ночь ученых
- 27.09.2019 European Researchers’ Night event will take place in Latvia
- 27.09.2019 Liepajas metalurgs стал частью Лиепайского индустриального парка
- 26.09.2019 Latvia: Lending remains sluggish
- 26.09.2019 Исследование: более половины жителей Латвии не контролируют и не знают, сколько времени проводят за смарт-устройствами
- 26.09.2019 Augstsprieguma tikls в 2020 году инвестирует в развитие 63 млн. евро
- 26.09.2019 В латвийском бюджете профицит в 596,8 млн. евро
- 26.09.2019 Удельный вес экспорта финансовых и транзитных услуг в Латвии составил 2,6% от объема ВВП страны
- 26.09.2019 Latvia: Insurance premiums grow 2%, claims up 34% in H1