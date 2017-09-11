TechChill 2020 focus - the Big Shift

TechChill, the leading start-up community NGO in the Baltics, is launching their 2020 season this week. The focus this season is the Big Shift – changes prompted by rapid developments in greentech, blockchain, and 5G technology that await us in the next five years. As every year, the main event will be the TechChill 2020 conference, which will take place on February 20-21 in Riga. Early-bird tickets are available starting today.

Every February the TechChill conference transforms Riga into a global meeting hub for startups, investors, innovators, inspirators, and technology enthusiasts and provides its participants some of the best opportunities for networking, individual meetings, and deal-making in the Baltics, Nordics and Central Eastern Europe.

“Our goal is to talk about technologies and processes already in motion, which will impact our lives in the coming years, as well as the people behind them.” Ernests Štāls, CEO of TechChill.

The two-day conference agenda will offer talks and panel discussions on the main drivers of the Big Shift – Greentech, Blockchain, and 5G – as well as Sales & Marketing and Founders Stories relevant for the Baltic region. In addition to the main agenda, there will be more than 15 exclusive side events - angel investors training, workshops, in-depth masterclasses, a job fair, and others. In previous years, one of the most anticipated TechChill events has been the Fifty Founders Battle. Fifty most promising attendee startups will pitch their ideas to get the main prize - 10 000 euros with no strings attached.

TechChill is also about educating youth about the world of start-ups and the opportunities they can find here. Successful participants of the student workshop cycle, which will start in late October and conclude in mid-December, will get a free conference pass. A limited number of discounted academic passes will also be available to representatives from higher education institutions to help them stay up to date with the industry trends and meet with other leading innovators.

Early-bird tickets are already available and can be purchased for a special price here: techchill.co/pass

Last but not least, TechChill recognizes that there is another big shift happening. In response to the global environmental crisis and climate breakdown, the NGO has undergone a deep re-thinking of its brand and core values. We will make sure we organize our events in the most environmentally conscious way we can, and we will also encourage our guests to do their part as well. More on this here:?

TechChill is a non-profit NGO that helps Latvian and Baltic startups to succeed by building a powerful knowledge base, skills, and networks. The organization reinvests all its earnings back into the community by promoting startups around the world and organizing events throughout the year.

