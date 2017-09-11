Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
Focus on Influential Digital Freedom Festival 2019 Tech Event: Sustainable Development and Impact
Positive Impact and Sustainability
"This year we want to bring the festival discussions to
the next level, while supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We need
to use the full potential of modern technology and innovations in solving
current global challenges such as climate change, inequality and in minimising the
over-use of resources. For there to be a positive impact everyone on the planet
must work together, which is why we're inviting everyone to be part of the
discussion. We want to keep challenging the current order, this time by
challenging ourselves to become a zero waste festival – we're going to reduce,
reuse, recycle and encourage all partners and attendees to do the same!" says
Digital
Freedom Festival Co-Founder, Dagnija Lejina.
Investors Day - Broader Opportunities for Startups
Investor Day will be held during the festival for the second
year in cooperation with #HealthTech
block partner Riga Stradins University, #GreenTech
block partner Latvian State Forests and #SmartMobility
partner the Dutch Embassy in Latvia. The event will include a startup
competition, investor presentations, discussions and “speed dating” with
investors.
In addition to long-standing Digital Freedom Festival startup competition partners – world-renowned
accelerator 500 Startups and leading
European accelerator Rockstart - this
year Plug and Play, one of the most
active venture capital funds in Silicon Valley, will join the Digital Freedom Festival.
Investor Day attendees will include investment and venture
capital fund representatives from around the world with a total investment
portfolio of more than €1 billion.
Digital Age Media
Continuing last year's cooperation with the main Digital Freedom Festival content partner
DELFI, this year the Delfi Media LAB stage will feature discussion around the
influence of technology on media development. Globally recognised media
representatives and experts will discuss the impact of digital technology on
content development, digital strategies and sponsorship policies, as well as
examine current digital trends such as influencer marketing, podcasts and
mobile content.
"Today public information consumption habits and the opportunities
offered by technology are changing rapidly, and media must change along with
them. Celebrating our 20th anniversary, DELFI aims to become a leader in
media innovation. The DELFI Media LAB
stage programme will allow both the general public and media representatives to
offer a deeper analysis of the changes in the interaction between technology,
information and knowledge; what the future of media development looks like, how
to reach younger audiences and how high-quality journalism can create a
positive and sustainable impact on society," says DELFI Board Chair Konstantin Kuzikovs.
Discussions and Inspirational Lectures
Digital Freedom
Festival this year will happen for two days - on November 14th
visitors of the festival are brought together for warming-up events -
discussions which will take place in different locations, but on November 15th
the festival conference will take place in the recently opened modern culture
event site in Latvia Hanzas Perons,
which is a former Riga railway warehouse at the corner of Pulkveza Brieza and
Hanzas street. In collaboration with Deloitte
we will review how AI (Artificial intelligence) can be applied into average
Latvian companies, what kind of business problems it can help to address and
tell us current success stories in this field.
This year's Digital
Freedom Festival partners include content partner DELFI, the Investment and
Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), Riga Stradins University, Latvian State
Forests, Deloitte, several embassies
(USA, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, etc.), national regulatory
authorities (Ministry of Economics, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry
of Culture), financial institutions and active members of the startup ecosystem (BuildIt, RTU Design Factory , etc.).
The Digital Freedom
Festival is a global technology, startup, policy and lifestyle festival,
which will be held on November 30th and December 1st in Riga. It will gather
technology and startup entrepreneurs, experts, policymakers, investors,
journalists and motivational speakers from all over the world to look for
answers to how entrepreneurs, society and policymakers can better cooperate and
use the benefits provided by technology.
In 2018, the Digital
Freedom Festival gathered 1600 technology and startup entrepreneurs,
experts, policy makers, investors, journalists and students from 30 countries. The
Conference's was live in the Shortcut
application and at Delfi.lv with more than 15 000 views.
The conference is organised by the Digital Freedom Festival group, the DFF NGO, as well as the Lejiņa & Šleiers reputation
management agency. The festival startup competition partner 500 Startups, Rockstart, Embassy of the
United States, Embassy of the Netherlands, and media partners - Delfi, LETA, Kapitāls, la.lv, pieci.lv, The
Baltic Times, LabsofLatvia, bel.biz, etc.
