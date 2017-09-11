How can we attract investors and ensure the safety of projects?

The Russian part of Baltic has been actively developing all these years. There are container transportation projects implemented by DB, Stena Line, Mann Lines; Fahrhafen Sassnitz, etc. The reason for creating the Eurasia railway is to organise high-speed freight and passenger transportation between China and Europe. Ferries are being built, and roads are being developed. “The northern bypass for Kaliningrad is as important as the Western high-speed diameter in St. Petersburg and the Moscow Ring Road in Moscow,” the Government of Kaliningrad Region notes. There are preliminary business plans for a deepwater port project in the Kaliningrad region. As you know, the port will include a container terminal with a capacity of 35 mln tons, a liquid cargo terminal with a capacity of 4.9 mln tons. Thus, the port capacity will be 48 mln tons. In the September forum, representatives of the region’s authorities will give a presentation by Elena Dyatlova, Minister of Infrastructure Development of the Kaliningrad Region. We invite all parties interested in the development of the region to work together at the International Baltic Transport Forum! Among the participants of the Baltic Transport Forum are: Government of the Kaliningrad Region, Eurasian Economic Commission, Rosmorport, Association Port Hamburg Marketing E.V. (Germany) in the Russian Federation, State Enterprise Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Freeport of Riga, Stena Line, Baltic Shipping, Baltic Stevedoring Company, Kaliningrad Railway - branch of Russian Railways, Belarusian Railway , LG CARGO of the Lithuanian Railways, Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways), PCC Trade & Services GmbH, Uralkali, Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), Belintertrans, First Freight Company (Russia), Federal Freight Company (Russia), Baltkran, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics, Orenburg State Leasing Company, Sberbank, Contrans of the DVTG group and many other companies.

The main event will take place on September 11. The conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at the business centre "Na Ostrove". After the conference, there will be an evening party, a Prussian-style gala dinneraimed at establishing informal contacts among the participants.

The second day, September 12, will be not less fascinating. The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian Königsberg.

We invite you to take part in the

11th International Baltic Transport Forum!

Book now and join these experts to hear expert speakers' presentations, discuss with your peers and engage in excellent networking opportunities.

More information of E-VISA FREE here

The Organizing Committee of the11th International Baltic Transport Forum For more information on the Program and event, please click here or request agenda via e-mail o by phones: +7 (495) 646-01-51, ext. 40 (English speaking) +7 (812) 448-08-48, ext. 40 (English speaking) Svetlana Tsyrkunova I will be glad to help you with any questions!

