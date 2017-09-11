Cargo, EU – CIS, Forum, Port, Railways, Russia, Transport
How can we attract investors and ensure the safety of projects?
The Russian part of Baltic has been actively developing
all these years. There are container transportation projects implemented by DB, Stena Line, Mann Lines;
Fahrhafen Sassnitz,
etc. The reason for creating the Eurasia railway is to organise high-speed
freight and passenger transportation between China and Europe. Ferries are
being built, and roads are being developed.
“The
northern bypass for Kaliningrad is as important as the Western high-speed
diameter in St. Petersburg and the Moscow Ring Road in Moscow,” the Government of Kaliningrad
Region notes.
There
are preliminary business plans for a deepwater port project in the
Kaliningrad region. As you know, the port will include a container terminal
with a capacity of 35 mln tons, a liquid cargo terminal with a capacity of
4.9 mln tons. Thus, the port capacity will be 48 mln tons.
In the
September forum, representatives of the region’s authorities will give a
presentation by Elena Dyatlova, Minister of Infrastructure Development
of the Kaliningrad Region.
We
invite all parties interested in the development of the region to work
together at the International Baltic Transport Forum!
Among
the participants of the Baltic Transport Forum are: Government of the Kaliningrad
Region, Eurasian Economic Commission, Rosmorport, Association Port Hamburg
Marketing E.V. (Germany) in the Russian Federation, State Enterprise
Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Freeport of Riga, Stena Line, Baltic
Shipping, Baltic Stevedoring Company, Kaliningrad Railway - branch of Russian
Railways, Belarusian Railway , LG CARGO of the Lithuanian Railways, Eesti
Raudtee (Estonian Railways), PCC Trade & Services GmbH, Uralkali,
Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), Belintertrans, First
Freight Company (Russia), Federal Freight Company (Russia), Baltkran, Ocean
Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics, Orenburg State
Leasing Company, Sberbank, Contrans of the DVTG group and many
other companies.
The main event will take place on September
11. The conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and
logistics business will be at the business centre "Na
Ostrove".
After the conference, there will be an evening
party, a Prussian-style gala dinneraimed at establishing informal contacts
among the participants.
The second day, September 12, will be not less
fascinating. The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the
Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), as well as enjoy a
sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once
the Prussian Königsberg.
We invite you to take part in the
11th International Baltic Transport Forum!
Book now and join these experts to hear expert speakers' presentations, discuss with your peers and engage in excellent networking opportunities.
More information of E-VISA FREE here
The
Organizing Committee of the11th International Baltic Transport Forum
For more information on the Program and event, please click here or
request agenda via e-mail o by
phones:
+7 (495) 646-01-51, ext. 40 (English speaking)
+7 (812) 448-08-48, ext. 40 (English speaking)
Svetlana Tsyrkunova
I will be glad to help you with any questions!
