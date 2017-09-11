Latvian talents explore working and living in Finland

Next week (19-24 Aug.), five international talents will visit Finland. The winners are from Singapore, Lithuania, Latvia, India and Albania and were selected from more than a thousand applicants. They will visit with their families and explore daily life, work and free time activities in Turku Region, informed Talent Turku and Talent Call Turku campaign organizators.

The five talents were selected during the Talent Call Turku campaign, which was organized in the spring. A total of 1,011 applications from 75 countries submitted their names for the program. The campaign was launched to promote Finland as a good place to live and work because of a shortage of skilled workers such as coders and engineers.





During the visiting week, the winners of the campaign and their families learn about life in Finland. They will visit local companies, a local school and kindergarten as well as some of Southwest Finland’s popular attractions in the city and archipelago.





- To ensure continued economic growth, Finland needs to recruit foreign experts in a variety of fields. The companies in Turku Region are actively looking for new workers but domestic migration is not enough to solve the problem. Because of this, Finland has to increase its marketing efforts abroad, says Pipa Turvanen, Network Manager responsible for talent attraction at Turku Science Park Oy.





One of the participants is Maris Staris. He is a branding and advertising specialist from Latvia. He comes to Finland with his wife Ilze and their daughters Sofija and Betija.





