Tallinn Digital Summit 2019 to focus on future of AI

The Tallinn Digital Summit 2019, which is to be held in the Estonian capital on Sept. 16-17, will feature experts and ministers of 20 countries and focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future, reported LETA/BNS.

According to Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, the digital summit is becoming a cooperation platform for digitally advanced and like-minded countries that jointly shape policies and the legal space for the development of the digital society. "One fast-growing global sphere is artificial intelligence, for example, which also has a great impact on the well-being of the Estonian state and people. Be it a more accurate diagnosis in the medical field or the protection of children's rights in the digital space. This is why we want to be at the center of the debate on these future prospects, and I believe that Estonia has a lot to say and contribute to here," the prime minister said.





Liina Areng, main organizer of the Tallinn Digital Summit, expressed joy that, in addition to delegations of invited countries led by IT and digital ministers, there are also well-known experts among the speakers. "Among those to speak at the event to be held at the Fotografiska museum are Michel van der Bel, president of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, deputy secretary general for the technology field at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Hans-Christian Boos, CEO and founder of AI company Arago, Nanjira Sambuli, Kenyan researcher and senior policy manager at the World Wide Web Foundation, and Stephen Hsu, physicist and senior vice president for research and innovation at Michigan State University," Areng said.





The digital summit's presentations are to discuss how to improve the efficiency of the public sector with the help of AI, which tricks to use to develop skills necessary on the labor market and what kind of impact AI might have in the provision of healthcare services.





"The speakers will also give their own insight into how artificial intelligence is changing legislation. There will also be a separate session dedicated to the future prospects of the smart city. Alongside the above, however, it is important to learn how to maintain everything human also in the future," Areng added.





In addition to presentations, a separate meeting for the delegations' leading ministers will be held. In the framework of this meeting, decision-makers of 15 European countries as well as Canada, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand and Australia will highlight their visions of the possibilities of AI as well as areas of risk in shaping the future.





The digital summit will be held for the third time this year. The forum was launched in 2017 when Estonia held the presidency of the Council of the European Union and organized a digital summit that brought together heads of state and government leaders of the EU in Tallinn. Last year, the conference focused on global trade in data.





The event is being organized by the Government Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. The event's partners include the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), The Future Society and the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI). Other partners include modular silent booth manufacturer Silen and BMW.