The main focus is on long-term cooperation

Saulius Stasyunas, Director of the Business Development Department of LG CARGO (Lithuanian Railways), confirms the trend: “When we have long-term agreements, it is easier to plan our development,” and adds: “The Baltic Transport Forum for LG CARGO AS is the meetings with our customers: with shippers, consignees, sea lines and railway administrations. Forum is a good platform for discussing the development trend of the region, transporting goods, presenting their services, searching for new customers. An equally important area for us is to increase the level of customer service: more than two-thirds of our traffic is international. To cooperate with our neighbours and other railway administrations, freight forwarders, terminals, sea lines it is essential for us. The third area of development is the modernisation of the company. I mean electrification, the acquisition of new rolling stock, and much more. ”

Recall that for the first half of 2019, LG CARGO transported a cargo volume similar to last year's figures (about 27 mln tons). Export, import, domestic transportation increased, which, however, cannot be said about transit. The main cargoes remain fertiliser, oil and oil products, ferrous metals, coal, wood and wood products, food products. By 2030, the company plans to increase annual freight turnover by 30 per cent - up to 70 mln tons.

Saulius Stasyunas: “We are always happy to discuss issues with professionals in our field, and the Baltic Transport Forum is the meeting place for such professionals!”

The two-day conference will bring together companies and organisations such as Kaliningrad Railway - a branch of Russian Railways, Belarusian Railway, Belintertrans-transport and logistics center, First Freight Company, Federal Freight Company, Uralkali, PUL trans, Baltkran, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics , Novik Rail, Orenburg State Leasing Company, Rechdan Shipping Company, TC Trankom-Service, Baltic Sea Towing Agency, Sberbank, SB-Trans, Contrans (DVTG group), Stena Line , Baltic Shipping, Hafen Hamburg Marketing e.V., Port of Oslo, PCC Trade & Services GmbH and many other companies. It will allow for an interactive and open conference which can provide each agent with as much networking and discussion as possible.

The main event will take place on September 11. The conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at the business centre "Na Ostrove".

After the conference, there will be an evening party, a Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal contacts among the participants.

The second day, September 12, will be not less fascinating. The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the terminal of the Sodrugestvo Ltd., as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian Königsberg.

