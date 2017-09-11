Baltic States – CIS, EU – CIS, Forum, Railways, Transport
The main focus is on long-term cooperation
Saulius Stasyunas, Director of the Business Development
Department of LG CARGO (Lithuanian
Railways), confirms the trend:
“When we have long-term agreements, it is easier to plan our development,” and
adds: “The Baltic Transport Forum for LG CARGO AS is the meetings with
our customers: with shippers, consignees, sea lines and railway
administrations. Forum is a good platform for discussing the development trend
of the region, transporting goods, presenting their services, searching for new
customers. An equally important area for us is to increase the level of
customer service: more than two-thirds of our traffic is international. To
cooperate with our neighbours and other railway administrations, freight
forwarders, terminals, sea lines it is essential for us. The third area of
development is the modernisation of the company. I mean electrification, the
acquisition of new rolling stock, and much more. ”
Recall that for the first half of 2019, LG CARGO transported
a cargo volume similar to last year's figures (about 27 mln tons). Export,
import, domestic transportation increased, which, however, cannot be said about
transit. The main cargoes remain fertiliser, oil and oil products, ferrous
metals, coal, wood and wood products, food products. By 2030, the company plans
to increase annual freight turnover by 30 per cent - up to 70 mln tons.
Join us at our September Forum to hear inspirational
speakers, debate and network.
Saulius Stasyunas: “We are always happy to discuss issues
with professionals in our field, and the Baltic Transport Forum is the meeting
place for such professionals!”
The two-day conference will bring together companies and
organisations such as Kaliningrad Railway - a branch of Russian Railways,
Belarusian Railway, Belintertrans-transport and logistics center, First Freight
Company, Federal Freight Company, Uralkali, PUL trans, Baltkran, Ocean
Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics , Novik Rail, Orenburg
State Leasing Company, Rechdan Shipping Company, TC Trankom-Service, Baltic Sea
Towing Agency, Sberbank, SB-Trans, Contrans (DVTG group), Stena Line , Baltic
Shipping, Hafen Hamburg Marketing e.V., Port of Oslo, PCC Trade & Services
GmbH and many other companies. It will allow for an interactive and open
conference which can provide each agent with as much networking and discussion
as possible.
The main event will take place on September 11. The
conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business
will be at the business centre "Na Ostrove".
After the conference, there will be an evening party, a
Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal contacts among the
participants.
The second day, September 12, will be not less fascinating.
The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the terminal of the
Sodrugestvo Ltd., as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic
centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian Königsberg.
