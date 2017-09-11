Rīga Jūrmala Festival, Held with the Support of Rietumu Bank, Has Begun

A wide-scale music festival Rīga Jūrmala has begun in Latvia. During the high season, within the framework of the festival, a number of concerts of the world’s best symphonic orchestras and classical music performers will be held in Riga and Jurmala.

The festival was opened last Friday in the Latvian National Opera with a concert of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Susan Malka, with the soloist being the famous violinist Julian Rakhlin.



During this weekend, the first-rate performers of classical music held concerts on different stages, including pianist Lukas Geniušas, Rudolf Buchbinder and Martin James Barlett.



The festival will continue during the entire of August and will be completed on 1 September by a piano concert of the virtuoso pianist Lucas Debargue. Within the framework of the festival, concerts of Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Russian National Orchestra and solo performances of outstanding musicians will take place.



“Rīga Jūrmala” is held with the support of Rietumu Bank and it continues the traditions of the “Baltic Musical Seasons” festival, which also took place with the ongoing involvement of Rietumu Bank. During the two previous years, within the framework of the Baltic Musical Seasons, concerts of outstanding soloists and teams from the leading stars of classical music were held.



The programme of the festival can be found on the website.