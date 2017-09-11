With the Support of Rietumu Bank, the World Jazz Festival Will Be Held in Riga

On Saturday, 27 July, the annual World Jazz Festival will be held in Riga where stars of jazz music are attracted from different parts of the world. Concerts of the World Jazz Festival are traditionally supported by Rietumu.

This year, spectators will see performance of the British band Incognito that plays in the acid jazz style. This is one of the longest-playing and the most fruitful jazz and rhythm & blues bands of Great Britain, enjoying popularity worldwide for over four decades.





The band was established in the late 1970s by guitarist, singer and producer Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick. Throughout its history, the composition of the band changed several times. A full list of the musicians playing under the Incognito brand includes hundreds of names of musicians – natives of 32 countries. However, the chief style trend of the band remained unchanged, demonstrating a firm hand of the ‘founding father’ of the group.



The path covered by the Incоgnito band from the first release (1981) until present includes 17 full-format albums, dozens of singles, invariably top positions in the charts. Numerous tours throughout the USA, South America and the Far East countries have multiplied the army of its fans.



Famous saxophonist Igor Butman and his Moscow Jazz Orchestra will also perform at the festival. This internationally recognised orchestra was established by Igor Butman in 1999 and during this period has been to hundreds of cities of different countries, performing in Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Centre, the legendary New York jazz club Birdland and on many other famous stages.



The World Jazz Festival will be held in Riga for the sixth time, with the traditional support from Rietumu.



According to Chairperson of the Board of Rietumu Charity Fund, Inga Sina, “The World Jazz Festival is a music project with brightly expressed individuality, figuratively speaking, with its own “face”. The obvious merit of its organisers is that, in years past, a number of jazz stars, who have been touring worldwide, performed in Riga and we, spectators, got a unique opportunity to attend their concerts. I would like to wish further success to the festival and new musical discoveries to jazz fans!”

