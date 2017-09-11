Baltic States – CIS, EU – CIS, Forum, Logistics, Port, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.07.2019, 14:28
Early Confirmed Speakers at the Baltic Transport Forum
Experts from Russia, Poland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania,
Estonia and other countries in the region will discuss prospects for the
development of the Baltic:
Elena Dyatlova, Minister of Infrastructure Development of
the Kaliningrad Region, will talk about the state of the infrastructure of
the Kaliningrad Region and the program for the development of the region.
Viktor Golomolzin,
Head of the Kaliningrad Railway - a
branch of Russian Railways, will analyse the transit potential of the
Kaliningrad Railway and new regional opportunities.
Leonid Stepanyuk,
vice-president of DSV Transport, member
of the Public Council under the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation,
will not overlook any mega-project that is implemented in the exclave
territory.
Andrei Moshkov, Deputy Director of North-Western Basin
Branch of ROSMORPORT, will talk about the development of the port
infrastructure of the Baltic Sea basin.
Natalia Kapkaeva, Head of the Port Hamburg Marketing
Association e.V. (Germany) in the Russian Federation, will present the port
of Hamburg at the forum and share its experience in the development of the port
as an industrial center.
Sergey Sokolov, Advisor to the division of customs
operations and customs control of the Eurasian Economic Commission, will
report on the impact of the Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code on the work of
market participants.
Carl Johan Hatteland,
Business Development Advisor for the Port
of Oslo, will share Norway’s successful experience in an improving Baltic short-sea quality.
Alexey Fedyanin, a representative of the Sodrugestvo Ltd.,
will outline the potential of the Kaliningrad region in the export of grain and
mineral fertilisers.
Ivan Yezepchik, Acting Director of the Grodno branch of
Beltamozhservis, will talk about the development strategies of specialised
terminals.
Many other experts in the transport and logistics industry
will also take part in the discussion.
As traditionally, the event will be under the auspices of the
Government of the Kaliningrad region.
Participants of the
Baltic Transport Forum: the Federal Agency for Railway Transport
(Roszheldor), Kaliningrad Regional Customs, PUL Trans, Federal Freight Company,
Baltkran, First Freight Company, Belintertrans-transport and logistics center,
Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics, Novik Rail,
Orenburg State Leasing Company, Shipping Company “Rechdan”, TK Trancom-Service,
Baltic Sea Towing Agency, Stena Line, Contrans (DVTG group), PCC Trade &
Services GmbH and many others.
The forum will last two days. The main events are scheduled for September 11. The conference
dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at
the business centre "Na Ostrove".
After the conference, there will be an evening party, a Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing
informal contacts among the participants.
The second day, September 12, is supposed to be not less fascinating.
The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the terminal of the
Sodrugestvo Ltd., as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic
centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian Königsberg.
We invite you to take part in the 11th International Baltic Transport
Forum.
!ATTENTION! On August
5, preferential registration ends, hurry up to register at a bargain price.
Book now and join these experts to hear expert speakers'
presentations, discuss with your peers and engage in excellent networking
opportunities.
For more information on the program, please click here or
request agenda via e-mail
REGISTRATION AND
INFORMATION:
St.Petersburg: +7
(812) 448-08-48
Moscow: +7 (495)
646-01-51
See you at the Baltic Transport Forum!
- 30.07.2019 airBaltic продлевает сезон полетов из Риги в Афины и Рейкьявик
- 30.07.2019 Линкайтс: в Латвии исчезли строители мостов
- 30.07.2019 Латвия подписала договор о поставке новых электропоездов
- 30.07.2019 Капитану задержанного в Балтийском море судна Roxen разрешили покинуть Россию
- 30.07.2019 Estonia: Pant, Hanschmidt pledge EUR 15.4 mln worth of Tallink shares
- 30.07.2019 airBaltic extends season of flights to Athens and Reykjavik
- 30.07.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens signs train purchase contract with Skoda
- 30.07.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens hopes that new electric trains will help substantially increase company's passenger turnover
- 29.07.2019 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta bids to operate LNG terminal in Cyprus
- 29.07.2019 Estonia: Larkwater Group's methanol plant may launch operation in Paldiski in 5 years