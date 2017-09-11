Early Confirmed Speakers at the Baltic Transport Forum

We are most pleased to announce early confirmed speakers during our International Baltic Transport Forum, taking place in Kaliningrad, Russia on 11th & 12th of September 2019.

Experts from Russia, Poland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and other countries in the region will discuss prospects for the development of the Baltic:

Elena Dyatlova, Minister of Infrastructure Development of the Kaliningrad Region, will talk about the state of the infrastructure of the Kaliningrad Region and the program for the development of the region.





Viktor Golomolzin, Head of the Kaliningrad Railway - a branch of Russian Railways, will analyse the transit potential of the Kaliningrad Railway and new regional opportunities.





Leonid Stepanyuk, vice-president of DSV Transport, member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, will not overlook any mega-project that is implemented in the exclave territory.





Andrei Moshkov, Deputy Director of North-Western Basin Branch of ROSMORPORT, will talk about the development of the port infrastructure of the Baltic Sea basin.





Natalia Kapkaeva, Head of the Port Hamburg Marketing Association e.V. (Germany) in the Russian Federation, will present the port of Hamburg at the forum and share its experience in the development of the port as an industrial center.





Sergey Sokolov, Advisor to the division of customs operations and customs control of the Eurasian Economic Commission, will report on the impact of the Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code on the work of market participants.





Carl Johan Hatteland, Business Development Advisor for the Port of Oslo, will share Norway’s successful experience in an improving Baltic short-sea quality.

Alexey Fedyanin, a representative of the Sodrugestvo Ltd., will outline the potential of the Kaliningrad region in the export of grain and mineral fertilisers.





Ivan Yezepchik, Acting Director of the Grodno branch of Beltamozhservis, will talk about the development strategies of specialised terminals.

Many other experts in the transport and logistics industry will also take part in the discussion.





As traditionally, the event will be under the auspices of the Government of the Kaliningrad region.





Participants of the Baltic Transport Forum: the Federal Agency for Railway Transport (Roszheldor), Kaliningrad Regional Customs, PUL Trans, Federal Freight Company, Baltkran, First Freight Company, Belintertrans-transport and logistics center, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics, Novik Rail, Orenburg State Leasing Company, Shipping Company “Rechdan”, TK Trancom-Service, Baltic Sea Towing Agency, Stena Line, Contrans (DVTG group), PCC Trade & Services GmbH and many others.





The forum will last two days. The main events are scheduled for September 11. The conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at the business centre "Na Ostrove".





After the conference, there will be an evening party, a Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal contacts among the participants.





The second day, September 12, is supposed to be not less fascinating. The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the terminal of the Sodrugestvo Ltd., as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian Königsberg.





We invite you to take part in the 11th International Baltic Transport Forum.

