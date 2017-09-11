Forum, Latvia
Riga to host “Architecture of Migration” international conference
The conference
will look at the global migration from the viewpoint of geographical North,
more precisely – how do we position ourselves, meaning the Baltic Sea Region,
in the crossroads of worldwide circulation? What if we look at the planet by
altering our habitual way? We may be confronted with unnoticed geopolitical and
economic intentions and system of intersecting flows – networks of high-speed
transport links and fiber-optic grids, opportunities for exploitation of the
Arctic, abandoned border checkpoints, and urbanisation of the Baltic Sea in
opposition to the drama of depopulation of the rural territories.
“With the
conference theme we aim to broaden the notion of 'migration' beyond its
preconceptions and expand its understanding. Architecture in this context is
considered a system, a medium and prerequisite for movement – not merely an
inhabitable building but the physical infrastructure of space and intangible
connections,” state the curators, Latvian architects Dagnija Smilga and Dina
Suhanova. “By the help of worldwide expertise we want to identify future
trends within the Baltic space in order to reimagine design briefs, revise
policies, plan socio-economic and spatial transformations.”
The conference on
November 7-8, held at the National Library of Latvia in Riga, is a part of the
series of parallel events including the meetings of the International Union of
Architects (UIA) delegates of Regions I and II on November 6 and the Baltic
Architects Union Association (BAUA) Student Awards 2019 on November 9. The
pan-Baltic event is organized by the Baltic
Architecture Union Association – Latvian Association of Architects
in partnership with the Architects Association of Lithuania and The Union of
Estonian Architects. Juris Poga, architect and President of the Latvian
Association of Architects is convinced that the conference will be a
significant event organised in Riga for the first time, with the aim to
position the Baltics at the intersection of current issues related to the
migration. By inviting the delegations from the International Union of
Architects, the organisers aim to discuss the efficiency of the cross-border
collaboration among professionals and institutional bodies to develop
reasonable architecture and planning policies.
International
practitioners, original thinkers, and researchers from various fields are
invited to contribute with keynotes, presentations and take part in panel
discussions, such as – editor and founder of the Migrant Journal Justinien
Tribillon, designer Irene Stracuzzi,
architecture historian and Rector of the Estonian Academy of Arts Mart Kalm, architect, researcher and
curator Ignacio g. Galán, architects
and sustainability expert from Gensler –
Kirsten Ritchie, architects and Hosoya Schaefer Architects partner Markus Schaefer, architect and Crimson Architectural historians partner
Mike Emmerik, urbanist from UrbanLab – Keiti Kljavin, Victoria and
Albert Museum programme curator Meneesha
Kellay, former ArchDaily editor,
now ArkDes in Stockholm curator – James Taylor-Foster, head of LABLAB
research and design lab – Daniel Urey, PART architect and researcher Sille Pihlak and others.
The conference is
open to attendees representing diverse fields – professionals and researchers
operating in the field of architecture and urban planning, policy makers,
foreign and local officials operating in the field of migration policy,
regional development, representatives from administrative bodies at the
international level, urban and social activists, representatives from governmental
and non-governmental organisations, academics, stakeholders and representatives
from public and private sectors, and active society members.
Tickets and more
information: www.architectureofmigration.org.
Early registration tickets are available until August 14 costing 59 € for
academics, 149 € – for general attendees.
Information for
media: hello@architectureofmigration.org.
The International Union of
Architects (Union International des Architectes, UIA) is a
non-governmental organisation recognised by UNESCO as the only architectural
union operating at an international level. Through various events and
activities, the UIA acts as a platform for knowledge sharing, helping craft
innovative and collaborative solutions for architectural advancement, with a
particular focus on the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The professional
structure protecting the interests of the majority of architects in a country
or territory can become a Member Section of the UIA. Through these Member
Sections, the UIA is represented in the countries and territories
geographically grouped into 5 regions. https://www.uia-architectes.org/webApi/en/
The Latvian Association of
Architects is the only association representing professional
architects in Latvia with the aim to promote architecture and its development,
raise awareness about the industry and address related issues in the society.
The Latvian Association of Architects is represented in the International Union
of Architects as a member of the Baltic Architects Union Association (BAUA). www.latarh.lv/en
Media Kit: https://ej.uz/MediaKitAOM
