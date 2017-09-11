Baltic States – CIS, EU – CIS, Forum, Logistics, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.07.2019, 20:36
Baltic Transport Forum - development momentum for the region
All these years, the Baltic Transport Forum has served the
dialogue of the parties interested in solving the problems of the transport
business of the entire Baltic region.
“The forum contributes to the identification of current
problems and their solutions, which give a new impetus to the development of
the transport and logistics sector,” said Alexander Rolbinov, Deputy
Chairman of the Government of the Kaliningrad Region, who will open the forum.
“As part of the event, the most important and acute problems of transport
system development, the multifaceted aspects of the effective interaction of
various types of transport are discussed, which allows us to successfully solve
logistics issues in the global market of transport and logistics services.”
The Baltic Transport Forum will allow industry experts the
opportunity to exchange views on the most topical issues of its development and
establish new business contacts, says the deputy chairman of the Kaliningrad
Region Government.
Forum participants include the Government of the Kaliningrad
Region, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development of the Kaliningrad Region, the
Federal Agency for Railway Transport (Roszheldor), the Kaliningrad
Regional Customs, the Eurasian Economic Commission; PUL trans, Federal
Freight Company, Baltic Sea Towing Agency, BELINTERTRANS-transport and
logistics centre, DSV Transport, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling
Kazakh Logistics, Novik Rail, Orenburg State Leasing Company; Shipping Company
“Rechdan”, TK
Trancom-Service, Group of Companies “Sodrugestvo” and many others
delegates.
Invited to participate in the forum are transport
representatives of the largest railway, sea, road transport carriers,
stevedoring companies and cargo owners, charterers and freight brokers, marine
agents, ship-owners, traders and representatives of the terminal and maritime
businesses from all over the Baltic region.
The forum will last two days. The main events are for September 11. The conference dedicated to
various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at the business
centre "Na Ostrove".
After the conference, there will be an evening party – a Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal
contacts among the participants.
The second day, September 12, is supposed to be no less
saturated. The forum delegates will visit with an industry excursion the
terminal of Group of Companies “Sodrugestvo”, as well as enjoy a
sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad - once
Prussian Königsberg.
We invite you to take part in the 11th International Baltic Transport
Forum.
Book now and join these experts to hear expert speakers'
presentations, discuss with your peers and engage in excellent networking
opportunities.
For more information on the Program, please click here or request agenda via e-mail
REGISTRATION AND
INFORMATION:
St.Petersburg: +7
(812) 448-08-48
Moscow: +7 (495)
646-01-51
See you at the Baltic Transport Forum!
