Baltic Transport Forum - development momentum for the region

On September 11, 2019, the International Baltic Transport Forum will take place in Kaliningrad for the 11th time. Traditionally, the event will be under the auspices of the Government of the Kaliningrad region.

All these years, the Baltic Transport Forum has served the dialogue of the parties interested in solving the problems of the transport business of the entire Baltic region.





“The forum contributes to the identification of current problems and their solutions, which give a new impetus to the development of the transport and logistics sector,” said Alexander Rolbinov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Kaliningrad Region, who will open the forum. “As part of the event, the most important and acute problems of transport system development, the multifaceted aspects of the effective interaction of various types of transport are discussed, which allows us to successfully solve logistics issues in the global market of transport and logistics services.”





The Baltic Transport Forum will allow industry experts the opportunity to exchange views on the most topical issues of its development and establish new business contacts, says the deputy chairman of the Kaliningrad Region Government.





Forum participants include the Government of the Kaliningrad Region, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development of the Kaliningrad Region, the Federal Agency for Railway Transport (Roszheldor), the Kaliningrad Regional Customs, the Eurasian Economic Commission; PUL trans, Federal Freight Company, Baltic Sea Towing Agency, BELINTERTRANS-transport and logistics centre, DSV Transport, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics, Novik Rail, Orenburg State Leasing Company; Shipping Company “Rechdan”, TK Trancom-Service, Group of Companies “Sodrugestvo” and many others delegates.





Invited to participate in the forum are transport representatives of the largest railway, sea, road transport carriers, stevedoring companies and cargo owners, charterers and freight brokers, marine agents, ship-owners, traders and representatives of the terminal and maritime businesses from all over the Baltic region.





The forum will last two days. The main events are for September 11. The conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at the business centre "Na Ostrove".





After the conference, there will be an evening party – a Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal contacts among the participants.

The second day, September 12, is supposed to be no less saturated. The forum delegates will visit with an industry excursion the terminal of Group of Companies “Sodrugestvo”, as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad - once Prussian Königsberg.

