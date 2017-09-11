Banks, Financial Services, Forum, Latvia, Сharity
The Tretiak School of Goaltending Is in Riga Again
This year 40 young
goaltenders arrive to the capital city of Latvia – from both the countries
where ice hockey is traditionally strong and the countries where this sport is
only developing, including from Finland, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Spain. As
always, Latvian athletes will also be attending the School.
The young goaltenders
will have trainings conducted by the legend of the world ice hockey Vladislav
Tretiak. Among other trainers, there will be Latvian ice hockey masters Andrejs
Zhagars and Sergey Naumov. Let us note that this year Naumov trained
athletes from the CSKA Club, which came first in the KHL tournament and won the
prestigious Gagarin Cup.
This time, the
training and pedagogical staff of the school will be further strengthened by
the invited specialists. There will be ex-goaltender of the Russian national
team Yegor Podomatsky, who already conducted classes at the School
earlier, and an experienced trainer from the Czech Republic.
“We always have a very
intensive programme of trainings, and we have mapped out days virtually to the
last five-minute increment. Nevertheless, we work with the guys personally, to
be able to show and explain everything precisely, with details and subtleties,
correct mistakes, give advice and reply to questions. This is extremely
important for the guys, as when you have an experienced athlete and a
professional trainer nearby, from whom you learn fast, being quick to grasp,
the progress becomes noticeable at once. The Tretiak School really is a unique
phenomenon for the entire Europe, and not only. It is a pity, but we have to
limit the number of places at the school, and we always close the enrolment
very early,” said the School trainer Andrejs Zhagars.
The programme of
trainings traditionally includes daily classes on the ice and on the ground, as
well as a trip to the sea, to Jurmala, where the guys train in the open air and
then relax together.
“We always have a very
positive and friendly atmosphere. As every athlete knows, a good team spirit is
of no less importance than professional skills. Therefore, we deliberately pay
very special attention to this and, luckily, successfully. In order to reach
success, a little bit of luck is required, and it comes when you are in good
mental shape. Persistence, hard work and rest are the most important things,”
said Andrejs Zhagars.
More about the School and schedule of classes
can be found here.
