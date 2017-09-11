EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia
A Joint Nordic National Day celebration was held in Riga
A Joint Nordic National Day celebration was held in the cloisters of Riga’s Cathedral Hosts were the Ambassadors of Denmark in Latvia, Sweden, Norwegian Embassy Riga, and Embassy of Finland in Riga, in addition to the Director of Nordic Council of Ministers' Office in Latvia and the Honorary Consul of Iceland in Latvia.
“We gathered our partners, friends and staff to mark the close ties of the Nordic countries and to celebrate with our Latvian friends and colleagues the ever closer cooperation between us all. As it happens, it also became a good opportunity to congratulate Latvia to its new President-elect, Judge Egils Levits, to succeed Latvia’s current President Raimonds Vējonis.” told the representative of Sweden Embassy.
