New artwork auction at Rietumu Bank’s premises

Quite soon, on May 25, the new artwork auction organising by the auction house “Artembassy” will take place at Rietumu Bank’s premises.The new artwork auction will be the biggest event in this field in the Baltics.

323 outstanding works of art that are not available in the art market every day will be offered in this great auction. Participants of the auction will have the possibility to purchase such pearls of Latvian painting as the works of Sigismunds Vidbergs, Niklavs Strunke, Johans Valters, Voldemārs Irbe, Jānis Ferdinands Tīdemanis, Ludolfs Liberts, Valdis Kalnroze, Eduards Kalniņš, Leo Kokle, Leo Svemps, Jānis Pauļuks, Herberts Siliņš, Miervaldis Polis and other outstanding Latvian artists.





The European and Russian artwork section will feature for offer such names as Konstantin Visotsky, Julius von Klever, Sergey Vinogradovi, Sergey Gerasimov, Alexander Rubcov.

The section of applied arts will be widely represented as well, offering distinguished antiques – jewellery, silver, gold, bronze and porcelain items.





The works put up for auction will be available for viewing at the premises of Rietumu Banka from May 13 to 25 (on weekdays from 9 a.m. till 6. p.m.).





The auction will provide bidding onsite, bidding online, remote bidding and bidding on the phone. The auction will be broadcasted as online video stream.





Auction catalogue.

Pdf catalogue.





The auction will at 12.00 o’clock on May 25, at the premises of Rietumu Bank (Riga, Vesetas street 7).