Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 03.05.2019
Rietumu Bank Is Again Sponsoring the Latvian National Ice Hockey Team
For the second year in succession, the sponsor of the Latvian national team is Rietumu Bank and its Charity Fund.
The cooperation of Rietumu Charity Fund with the Ice Hockey Federation started in the 2017-2018 season, when the national team played successfully at the World Championship, having got into the Round of 8.
‘We always cheer for our hockey players and are glad for their successes. In sport, like in business, it is very important to set the right goals and reach them, to be purposeful and persistent. The Latvian national team has all the prerequisites to demonstrate excellent results at this championship – an excellent coach, experienced players and fantastic support on the part of their fans and friends. I wish for excellent play and remarkable victories for our athletes!’ said Deputy Chairman of the Bank Council Arkady Suharenko.
According to Chairperson of the Board of Rietumu Charity Fund Inga Shina, ‘In Latvia, ice hockey is one of the favourite sports, and not only among adults. Interest in it is huge, especially with regard to play-offs of such a high level. By supporting wide-scale and popular projects, our fund tries to invite those persons to such events who cannot afford to get there on their own. Primarily, these are children from care homes and low-income families. I am very glad that this time children from the very upcountry could arrive to the capital city and watch the top-class ice hockey live’.
Rietumu Charity Fund expresses its gratitude to the teachers and all the people who have helped in organising this trip.
