“Inese Galante Talents” from France, Italy and other European countries will gather in Latvia with support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund
Participants
of the contest who compete in four areas (vocals, strings, wind
instruments/percussions, keyboard instruments) will be assessed by a competent
jury. In addition, audience is able to vote on their favourite performer on the
official website of the project and the winner of Audience Award will be
selected. The second stage of the contest and the awards ceremony will take
place on May 12 at the Latvian National Library. The “Inese Galante fund” is
organising the contest in cooperation with lecturers of Jāzeps Vītols Latvian
Academy of Music.
Thanks to
the support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund, the young talents may participate
in the contest free of charge. Winners in each category will receive a monetary
award: EUR 200 (1st prize), EUR 150 (2nd prize), and EUR
100 (3rd prize), as well as a grant for studies worth EUR 500 for
each winner. Also, teachers of the winners of the 1st and 2nd
prizes will receive a monetary award worth EUR 100. In addition to prizes and
grants, the winners will be invited to participate in one of Latvia’s most
significant music events – festival “Summertime – Inese Galante invites” at
Dzintari concert hall.
