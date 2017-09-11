“Inese Galante Talents” from France, Italy and other European countries will gather in Latvia with support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund

This spring a contest of young performers of classical music “Inese Galante Talents” with a goal to discover the young and talented performing artists and support the young musicians at the start of their career will be held with the support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund. Every year about 300 performers participate in the contest, bringing together talents from Latvia, France, Estonia, Italy and other countries.

Participants of the contest who compete in four areas (vocals, strings, wind instruments/percussions, keyboard instruments) will be assessed by a competent jury. In addition, audience is able to vote on their favourite performer on the official website of the project and the winner of Audience Award will be selected. The second stage of the contest and the awards ceremony will take place on May 12 at the Latvian National Library. The “Inese Galante fund” is organising the contest in cooperation with lecturers of Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music.

Thanks to the support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund, the young talents may participate in the contest free of charge. Winners in each category will receive a monetary award: EUR 200 (1st prize), EUR 150 (2nd prize), and EUR 100 (3rd prize), as well as a grant for studies worth EUR 500 for each winner. Also, teachers of the winners of the 1st and 2nd prizes will receive a monetary award worth EUR 100. In addition to prizes and grants, the winners will be invited to participate in one of Latvia’s most significant music events – festival “Summertime – Inese Galante invites” at Dzintari concert hall.