Tuesday, 12.03.2019, 09:28
2nd International Magnetic Latvia Technology Conference Deep Tech Atelier to be Held in Riga
The conference will
introduce new models of cooperation and create new deep-tech startup teams. The
winners of startup competition will be determined, and everyone will have the
opportunity to acquire the practical knowledge and skills needed for business
development and the commercialisation of science.
“The Deep Tech Atelier conference is a special event
where entrepreneurship meets science. We have capable scientists, powerful
entrepreneurs, and access to a wide array of financial support both from
European funds, as well as private investors. This is why we can already be
proud that precisely in Latvia such strong, science-based startups are created
such as Naco Technologies, which was acquired by German auto
giant Shaeffler, or Eventech, which provided
technological support for the “Luna 27” space mission Moon landing,” says LIAA
Director Andris Ozols.
During the Deep Tech Atelier technology conference, the
thirteenth Commercialization Reactor Ignition Event will also
be held. It will provide all entrepreneurs the opportunity to create their own
science-based technology company in cooperation with up to 20 pre-selected
technology authors.
“Our goal is to
bring together entrepreneurs and the creators of scientific innovations,
creating new high-tech companies that introduce significant innovations to
various sectors. This is very important and benefits everyone: scientists, entrepreneurs,
industries, investors and also the state. Support and mentoring for the
creation of new businesses is provided by the Commercialization Reactor.
Existing businesses can also join our acceleration programme and receive
financing from the Commercialization Reactor Fund. With the help of
our team more than 90 companies have already been created in Latvia. They have
succeeded in attracting more than seven million euros in risk capital and
private investment. These achievements prove that Riga must be taken into
account as a European high-tech startup creation centre,” tells Commercialization
Reactor Founder and Visionary Nikolajs Adamovics.
Confirmed conference
attendees include well-known industry businesses, universities and
accelerators. Conference participation is free of cost for registered
attendees. Detailed information about the conference and programme is available
here: http://deeptechatelier.liaa.gov.lv
