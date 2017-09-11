Banks, Culture, Financial Services, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.03.2019, 08:25
The Kilogram of Culture 2018 Awards Have Been Presented – With the Support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund
BC, Riga, 28.02.2019.Print version
On Tuesday, at the official ceremony in the Art Academy of Latvia, the Latvian Television and Latvian Radio Kilogram of Culture awards were presented. Similarly to previous years, this event took place with the support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund.
The most original and high-quality cultural events of the last year in Latvia were nominated for the awards by the competent jury of Latvian radio, television and the LSM.lv information portal.
Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund is a constant sponsor of the annual Kilogram of Culture award and presents the winners, in addition to the traditional honorary prize – a symbolic gold-plated scale weight of 1 kg, bonuses in the amount of EUR 1000.
The list of this year’s nominees can be found on the LSM.lv website.
