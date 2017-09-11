White Square: 2 days till the deadline

Spring is coming in 2 days and it’s the reason to be looking forward to the end of February. But what also finishes in 2 days is discount period at White Square International ad festival – since March the fees will get higher and remain this way till the final deadline! That’s why it’s better not to waste the last days of winter but upload the entries to adfest.by/en with discount! Your Moment is Now!

Those who participated at White Square before know that it’s pretty easy to do. You need to register on adfest.by/en, then in your personal account choose suitable contests and nominations and upload your festival cases – films, radios, prints, design and digital projects, advertising, PR and media campaigns, created and implemented during the recent year (two years for Creative Effectiveness contest). Detailed technical requirements and fees for all the contests are provided on adfest.by/en.



Reminding that White Square has 7 contests including 21 nomination that will be judged offline by 6 categories of specially invited international jury – world renowned experts holding hundreds of awards and repeatedly serving jury members at the leading creative festivals globally including Cannes Lions during recent 3 years.

Every year more than 1000 entries from the CIS and Europe take part at White Square and subsequently receive the most prestigious awards worldwide. The main criteria for the evaluation of entries are the originality and innovativeness of ideas and quality of implementation. In Marketing, Creative Effectiveness, Media contests along with creativity the effectiveness of implemented projects is estimated.



White Square prize-winning entries will be published on over 30 industrial internet-resources of Europe and CIS in April-May on the eve of the main event of global creative industry.



Since 2018 White Square is included into global creativity ranking AdForum Business Creative Report. The representatives of The Gunn Report who visited White Square note high level of the jury and general organization of the festival.

Detailed information about White Square festival and participation conditions is provided on official website adfest.by/en or via email konkurs@adfest.by.