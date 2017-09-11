Advertising, Belarus, EU – CIS, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.02.2019, 22:38
White Square: 2 days till the deadline
Those who participated at White Square before know that it’s
pretty easy to do. You need to register on adfest.by/en, then in your personal account choose
suitable contests and nominations and upload your festival cases – films,
radios, prints, design and digital projects, advertising, PR and media
campaigns, created and implemented during the recent year (two years for
Creative Effectiveness contest). Detailed technical requirements and fees for
all the contests are provided on adfest.by/en.
Reminding that White Square has 7 contests including 21 nomination that will be judged offline by 6 categories of specially invited international jury – world renowned experts holding hundreds of awards and repeatedly serving jury members at the leading creative festivals globally including Cannes Lions during recent 3 years.
Every year more than 1000 entries from the CIS and Europe
take part at White Square and subsequently receive the most prestigious awards
worldwide. The main criteria for the evaluation of entries are the originality
and innovativeness of ideas and quality of implementation. In Marketing,
Creative Effectiveness, Media contests along with creativity the effectiveness
of implemented projects is estimated.
White Square prize-winning entries will be published on over 30 industrial internet-resources of Europe and CIS in April-May on the eve of the main event of global creative industry.
Since 2018 White Square is included into global creativity ranking AdForum Business Creative Report. The representatives of The Gunn Report who visited White Square note high level of the jury and general organization of the festival.
Detailed information about White Square festival and
participation conditions is provided on official website adfest.by/en or via
email konkurs@adfest.by.
- 26.02.2019 Бизнес и блогеры: сколько платят латвийским знаменитостям за рекламу в социальных сетях
- 26.02.2019 Красота во всех проявлениях: почему стоит посетить EXPO BEAUTY MEETUP 2019
- 22.02.2019 Estonia’s Precision Navigation Systems wins award as most promising start-up at TechChill conference
- 20.02.2019 Architects from all over the world invited to Vilnius to design National Concert Hall
- 20.02.2019 Латвийские и белорусские железнодорожники договорились об увеличении грузооборота
- 20.02.2019 Whose creativity’s stronger
- 19.02.2019 Riga Venture Summit - from visions to actions
- 19.02.2019 Чей креатив круче
- 19.02.2019 О развитии Азово-Черноморского бассейна - на «ЮгТрансе-2019»
- 16.02.2019 Латвия и Беларусь примут ЧМ по хоккею в 2021 году