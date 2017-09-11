Advertising, Belarus, EU – CIS, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.02.2019, 17:59
WHITE SQUARE gives gifts to all the lovers ... of advertising!
BC, Riga, 14.02.2019.Print version
Just during two days, February 14 and 15, each participant who submits 5 or more entries to White Square will be presented a full entry pass to all the events of business, educational and evening programs of the upcoming festival!
This means an opportunity to visit one of the largest professional award shows in Europe, learn a lot of new and useful things out of more than 70 master classes held by recognized industry experts from 20 countries, get acquainted with the brightest advertisers of our time, have fun at awesome parties or generally speaking – fall in love with advertising even more!
The action is provided for all the contests of the festival:
CREATIVITY
BRANDING
MARKETING
CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS
DIGITAL
MEDIA
SOCIAL ADVERTISING,
in case if 5 and more entries are submitted during February 14-15 and paid by February 28.
An additional incentive to hurry up and upload the entries today or tomorrow are more favorable financial conditions!
The fate of White Square awards will be determined by 6 categories of international jury that will include well-known creative and art directors of the leading communication agencies of the world.
An additional incentive to hurry up and upload the entries today or tomorrow are more favorable financial conditions!
The fate of White Square awards will be determined by 6 categories of international jury that will include well-known creative and art directors of the leading communication agencies of the world.
Detailed information about White Square festival and participation conditions is provided on adfest.by. For all the questions of participation in the contests please contact the Directorate of the festival via konkurs@adfest.by; questions of signing up to educational program via info@adfest.by, or via phones in Minsk +375 17 204 42 27, +375 17 204 41 17, +375 17 204 17 99, +375 17 204 18 99.
Other articles:
- 14.02.2019 Лауреаты конкурса «Таланты Инессы Галанте» покоряют мировые сцены
- 14.02.2019 Kazakhstan augments its potential in terms of investment attractiveness
- 13.02.2019 20th Vilnius Book Fair will invite guests to watch literary duels
- 13.02.2019 Пять заблуждений и мифов о "Северном потоке-2"
- 12.02.2019 Двадцатая Вильнюсская книжная ярмарка приглашает на литературные поединки
- 11.02.2019 «Эффект присутствия» в Rietumu
- 11.02.2019 Estonian PM expresses hope direct flights between Tallinn, Dubai will start soon
- 11.02.2019 Блиц-компромисс в пользу "Северного потока - 2"
- 07.02.2019 Эспоо: площадка для строительства БелАЭС выбрана ненадлежащим образом
- 07.02.2019 Беларусь глубоко разочарована решением Совещания сторон конвенции ЭСПО