WHITE SQUARE gives gifts to all the lovers ... of advertising!

Just during two days, February 14 and 15, each participant who submits 5 or more entries to White Square will be presented a full entry pass to all the events of business, educational and evening programs of the upcoming festival!

This means an opportunity to visit one of the largest professional award shows in Europe, learn a lot of new and useful things out of more than 70 master classes held by recognized industry experts from 20 countries, get acquainted with the brightest advertisers of our time, have fun at awesome parties or generally speaking – fall in love with advertising even more!



The action is provided for all the contests of the festival:

CREATIVITY

BRANDING

MARKETING

CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS

DIGITAL

MEDIA

SOCIAL ADVERTISING,