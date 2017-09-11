TAB 2019 announces Open Call for Satellite Programme

The Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 TAB 2019, is calling on architects, artists, urban designers and curious professionals from other fields to take part in its Satellite Programme. The initiative offers an unmissable opportunity to showcase exhibitions and creative ideas at various locations in the heart of Tallinn during the event’s next edition (Opening Week September 11th– 15th, 2019).

Ideas can be presented in the form of an exhibition, an installation, a workshop, a performance such as a music or a dance piece, or even as an excursion connected to this year’s Biennale theme “Beauty Matters: the Resurgence of Beauty” curated by architect and researcher Dr. Yael Reisner.



The TAB 2019 Satellite Programme is curated by young Estonian architect Kirke Päss, who teaches at the Tallinn Architecture School and at the Open Academy of the Estonian Academy of Arts, and who is part of the team organizing the European Architecture Students Assembly EASA in Estonia, in 2020.



To showcase their work to TAB’s international audience and reach a wider public in Tallinn’s local scene, successful applicants will find different locations at their disposal, including public spaces, pedestrian tunnels, popular shopping centers, cafes and galleries in Tallinn city center. Depending on the design and layout of the winning proposals, the TAB production team will support the research of the right venue.



TAB 2019 Opening Week September 11 – 15 2019



For more information, please visit TAB 2019 website