Culture, Estonia, Forum
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.01.2019, 20:44
TAB 2019 announces Open Call for Satellite Programme
Ideas can be presented in the form of an exhibition, an installation, a workshop, a performance such as a music or a dance piece, or even as an excursion connected to this year’s Biennale theme “Beauty Matters: the Resurgence of Beauty” curated by architect and researcher Dr. Yael Reisner.
The TAB 2019 Satellite Programme is curated by young Estonian architect Kirke Päss, who teaches at the Tallinn Architecture School and at the Open Academy of the Estonian Academy of Arts, and who is part of the team organizing the European Architecture Students Assembly EASA in Estonia, in 2020.
To showcase their work to TAB’s international audience and reach a wider public in Tallinn’s local scene, successful applicants will find different locations at their disposal, including public spaces, pedestrian tunnels, popular shopping centers, cafes and galleries in Tallinn city center. Depending on the design and layout of the winning proposals, the TAB production team will support the research of the right venue.
TAB 2019 Opening Week September 11 – 15 2019
For more information, please visit TAB 2019 website
- 31.01.2019 Kristi Ojakaar to start work as Nordica CFO
- 31.01.2019 Estonia: Merko to build public water supply, sewerage systems at Saku for EUR 6.4 mln
- 31.01.2019 Estonia: Swedbank, Coop Pank to stop using password cards on Feb 1
- 31.01.2019 В Таллиннском порту Ванасадам состоялась 1500 по счету заправка судна СПГ
- 31.01.2019 В Таллиннском аэропорту эвакуировали пассажиров самолета из Хельсинки
- 31.01.2019 Pro Kapital reaches EUR 18 mln profit in 2018
- 30.01.2019 Объем новых продаж на рынке лизинговых услуг в Эстонии вырос на 4% в 2018 году
- 30.01.2019 Автобусное движение Таллинна может быть нарушено после ухода MRP Liinid
- 30.01.2019 Спикеры «ЮгТранса»: инвестируем в транспорт!
- 30.01.2019 Качество воздуха в Эстонии соответствует нормам - отчет Европейской счетной палаты