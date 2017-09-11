Riga will host the 26th International Travel Trade Fair Balttour 2019

BC, Riga, 24.01.2019.



On 1–3 February, Ķīpsala will host the 26th International Travel Trade Fair Balttour 2019, where more than 850 participants will be offering the best travel packages and destinations in Latvia and around the world. The biggest selection, special offers and an amazing atmosphere in one place!

During the three-day event, visitors will have an opportunity to become acquainted with new travel routes and destinations, to enjoy different cultures of the world, to re-discover Latvia’s regions and enjoy their hospitality. Travellers will find out about the tourism opportunities in different countries, and get the best travel deals during the “Balttour 2019” fair.



“The participants will offer great travel deals to both the invariably popular destinations – Turkey, Egypt, Spain, Greece and others – and more exotic destinations – Cuba, the Seychelles, Indonesia, Thailand or Vietnam. Latvia-based tour operators offer destinations in nearly 200 countries, so every visitor will certainly find the best offer for him within three days,” tells Dainis Bricis, a project manager of “Balttour”. Given the increased interest of Latvian tourists in recreation opportunities in neighbouring countries over recent years, the fair will present a particularly large number of companies from Estonia and Lithuania.



In the “Discover the World!” hall, visitors will find out about the newest tourist attractions in different countries, set up their own routes and get useful tips for successful travelling. The best travel offers will be presented by major Latvian tour operators and travel agencies – Tez Tour, Novatours, Kidy Tour, Alida Tūrs, Begonija, Mouzenidis Travel – and newcomers to Latvian travel market – TUI and Itaka.



In the “Travel Latvia” hall, regional representatives will inform about travel offers in Latvia’s regions, local sights and landmarks, new walking paths, observation towers, museums, opportunities for active recreation, hotels and guesthouses, palaces, manors, and more other attractions. Every visitor will have an opportunity to get to know Kurzeme, Zemgale, Latgale and Vidzeme anew! Moreover, the traditional fair of artisan products will offer a variety of regional foods and beverages to taste and buy.



