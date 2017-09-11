WHITE SQUARE festival presented its brand new identity

International festival of creativity, communications and marketing WHITE SQUARE has opened the call for entries for the new season 2019 – online on official website adfest.by. The organizers are expecting over 1000 entries from 30 countries of Europe and the CIS.

Last year has become remarkable for WHITE SQUARE – the festival celebrated its first big anniversary – 10 years of confident win of worldwide recognition within professional community. During all the ten years the festival used to change its corporate identity. But the level of WHITE SQUARE by the moment of its anniversary and acquired reputation of respected international industrial event showed that it was time to build a long-going strategy of self-presentation that would be reflected in brand identity. This mission was completed by Russian branding agency Tomatdesign whose team has already created festival’s identity back in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Symbolism of “white” embodied in the name of the festival intends to demonstrate the leading role of idea in creative process, in marketing and communications inclusive. Besides, the concept of the festival has always had historical connection with world famous avant-garde artists. WHITE SQUARE festival has become the symbol of creativity in advertising. Having restored historical justice and returned to the semantics of Kazimir Malevich’s “White square”, the festival revealed the metaphor “white on white” in its new brand identity that will be remained over the next years.

Minsk, Belarus on April 17-19. Various business and educational program of the festival will allow accredited participants of the festival to be in the center of European creative professional movement. To submit the entries and get more information about the festival please go to official website adfest.by .





