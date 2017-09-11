Advertising, Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, EU – Baltic States, Forum
WHITE SQUARE festival presented its brand new identity
Symbolism of “white” embodied in the name of the festival intends
to demonstrate the leading role of idea in creative process, in marketing and
communications inclusive. Besides, the concept of the festival has always had
historical connection with world famous avant-garde artists. WHITE SQUARE festival has become the
symbol of creativity in advertising. Having restored historical justice and
returned to the semantics of Kazimir Malevich’s “White square”, the festival
revealed the metaphor “white on white” in its new brand identity that will be
remained over the next years.
Reminding that XIth WHITE SQUARE will be held in Minsk, Belarus on April 17-19. Various business and educational program of the festival will allow accredited participants to be in the center of European creative professional movement. CALL FOR ENTRIES IS ALREADY OPEN! More details are provided on CONTESTS and FEES pages.
