Ecology, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.10.2018, 22:15
GreenEST Summit 2018: Future for Buildings will start on October 30
GreenEST Summit is the
international greentech event covering essential topics and latest developments
on the field. As of the EU has set a target for all new buildings to be nearly
zero-energy by 2020, but currently, about 35% of the buildings are over 50
years old and almost 75% of the building stock is energy inefficient, this
years conference is focused on the future of buildings!
The event brings together public and private sector real estate experts, municipalities, greentech companies and investors from all over Europe – Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, etc. On top of inspiring speakers, we’ll have engaging panel discussions and Europe’s top greentech companies presenting their energy efficient smart buildings solutions.
Speakers will cover the topics of building envelope (walls, floors, roof,
doors, fenestrations), ventilation, heating and cooling, water, lighting,
electricity, building management systems/ICT solutions and more.
On top of inspiring speakers, participators will have engaging panel discussions and
Europe’s top greentech companies presenting their energy efficient smart
buildings solutions.
See the agenda and find more information about the speakers here.
- 25.10.2018 High production price endangering Estonia's processing industry – economist
- 25.10.2018 ECB monetary policy decisions
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania posts EU's largest increase in truck sales – ACEA
- 25.10.2018 Danske Bank whistleblower to testify before European Parliament in November
- 25.10.2018 Lithuania faces public condemnation by Council of Europe over Paksas case
- 25.10.2018 Seesam non-life insurer raises premiums in Baltics by 10% in nine months of 2018
- 25.10.2018 Russian parlament endorses financing for cross-border program with Estonia
- 25.10.2018 Gemalto files counterclaim against Estonian Police, Border Guard Board
- 25.10.2018 For the first time, railway experts of the world in Riga will discuss attraction of talents to the transport industry
- 25.10.2018 Оборот латвийской отрасли производства нижнего белья в 2017 году превысил 35 млн. евро