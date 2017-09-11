FIA President Todt to attend association's regional congress in Jurmala

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Latvian Automobile Federation (LAF) are organizing the annual congress of the FIA North European Zone (NEZ) in Jurmala this Friday and Saturday, with FIA President Jean Todt and Secretary-General for Sport Peter Bayer also expected to attend the event, informed LETA.

The FIA regional congress will gather representatives of North European automobile federations - presidents, secretary-generals and heads of committees. They will be working on panels to define the organization’s future goals and objectives concerning the future of each discipline of motor sport.





Participants of the congress will include the presidents of nine national federations and around 90 guests from all Nordic countries, as well as other European countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Portugal, Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Latvia. The congress will take place at the Baltic Beach Hotel in Jurmala.





FIA President Todt last visited Latvia in April 2018 when he attended the international transport safety conference Global Transport Security and Safety for a Century at the Riga Motor Museum.