Car market, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Jurmala, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 10:12
FIA President Todt to attend association's regional congress in Jurmala
The FIA regional congress will gather representatives of
North European automobile federations - presidents, secretary-generals and
heads of committees. They will be working on panels to define the
organization’s future goals and objectives concerning the future of each
discipline of motor sport.
Participants of the congress will include the presidents of
nine national federations and around 90 guests from all Nordic countries, as
well as other European countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia,
Lithuania, Portugal, Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, the
Netherlands and Latvia. The congress will take place at the Baltic Beach Hotel
in Jurmala.
FIA President Todt last visited Latvia in April 2018 when he
attended the international transport safety conference Global Transport
Security and Safety for a Century at the Riga Motor Museum.
