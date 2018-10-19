Everything for housing, the environment and energy in Kipsala

Materials and tools for house repair, solutions for more efficient heating of rooms, smart transport, consultations regarding purchase of a house or apartment and much more for smart management at the trade fairs “House. Apartment 2018” and “Environment and Energy 2018” from 19?21 October. In Kipsala anyone can learn about the most recent trends in energy efficiency, construction and real estate.

Photo: bt1.lv.

Trade fair participants will offer solutions for large infrastructure objects and every household that wishes to use energy resources more efficiently, heat premises and smartly renovate their home.



Everything for house improvement



For three days Kipsala will offer everything that is needed for construction, refurbishment and improvement – construction materials, flooring, plumbing, kitchen furniture, audio systems, interior design items etc. An especially wide choice to those who need doors, flooring, household goods, water treatment devices, gates and fences. Baltijas durvis, Bel-Door, Ambe, Iļģuciems, Kalo būve, WATEX etc. Will offer their products. Roof coverings will be presented by the leading construction companies Monier and Toode. Outdoor expo will feature ready-made sauna houses, pergolas, barbecues and other useful household items.



More efficient room heating



Specialists from the companies will share their advice about the topic that is especially relevant in autumn – more efficient room heating. Visitors will be able to learn about heating boilers with various capacity for private houses and industrial boiler houses for factories and companies. Pellet heating solutions will be offered by Grandeg, Duo Systems, FAN, AGB, whereas biomass heating boilers and modular boiler houses will be presented by – A J Power and NAPS Solar Systems. Everything necessary will be offered in the trade fair “House. Apartment 2018” by its long-term participants – Intersol, Akmens krāsnis, Helmiks R, Apkures katli and others.



Smart transport



This year the e-mobility stand offers much more than last year, demonstrating not only the newest electric bicycles and e-car models, for example, Tesla, but also charging stations and public transport. Rīgas satiksme will demonstrate a trolleybus running on hydrogen and e-bus, whereas Inducont will offer a special fuel catalyst for reducing harmful emissions. Visitors will have a chance to take a ride in an e-taxi and on e-scooters!



For a purer environment



What if you could learn about air pollution from a message on your phone? Estonian, Latvian & Lithuanian Environment will present to visitors of the fair Riga airTEXT – air quality forecast service warning about air pollution on a free of charge SMS and e-mails. Water treatment devices will be offered by August Latvia and Enfriho, while the latest inventions in energy utilisation will be demonstrated by the Institute of Solid State Physics of the University of Latvia.



Open stages



Presentations and seminars on topics relevant for the industry will take place in both halls of the expo centre on open stages in Kipsala over the course of three days. FAN and Grandeg will talk about compact heating solutions, whereas Advangrid will present electric grid monitoring systems for companies. Participants of the conference “Energy and climate challenges for Nordic and Baltic countries” from Cleantech and Smart city cluster will talk about mobility trends and solutions to the problem of climate change. Meanwhile the advantages of an apartment and house, management and ALTUM opportunities will be explained in panel discussions on real estate.



Real estate



Two of the largest Baltic real estate companies will participate in the trade fair “House. Apartment 2018”, section “Realty & Investment” – Ober Haus Real Estate and LATIO. Members of the Latvian Real Estate Association LANĪDA will offer their services and provide information about topicalities, while consultants from Luminor bank will talk about funding possibilities.



Introductory conference



Introductory conference of “Environment and Energy 2018” – international conference “Nordic-Baltic Energy and Climate Challenge” will take place on 18 October, aimed at outlining the context of Baltic and Nordic cities on a regional scale, looking at the impact of EU directives on urban development and the latest technological solutions available in Baltic and Nordic countries to boost smart mobility and a more successfully functioning circulation economy in cities. The conference is organised by the Office of the Nordic Council of Ministers in Latvia and it will take place in Altum conference hall in Riga. Read more.



Buy one ticket to both fairs, not only in ticket offices in Kipsala, but also on the internet.



Follow updates on the website.

