Forum, Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 13:34
A man or a robot? How will we work in the future? Find out during RIGA COMM 2018!
|Photo: rigacomm.com.
Has the
victory lap of smart machines already started?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions are increasingly
appearing in the business environment – starting from digital assistants
helping to improve the customer service (May be you have already talked to the Lattelecom chatbot Anete or the virtual
assistant Una of the Register of Enterprises!) to individual solutions in
various fields, ensuring separate functions that were previously only performed
by a person.
The next machine learning development stage has started! Nowadays,
artificial intelligence is used not only by such technology giants as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Baidu, Alibaba and Amazon but also by small companies. This
can be seen on October 11 at the Machine Learning Practical
Application Conference. “We have also gone a step further! The conference this
year is dedicated to the practical use of these technologies, which can already
be introduced into companies today, including the forecasting of invoice paying
or a digital assistant for the improvement of the customer service process”,
points out the Head of Intelligent Machines Riga and the Conference Moderator Aldis
Ērglis.
Robot –
an enemy or an assistant
The fact that artificial intelligence is rapidly entering our daily life
is enjoyed by people on the one hand, as it improves the quality of life, but
on the other hand, it also makes us more concerned than ever. People are scared
that robots and smart machines will take away their work. Changes, however, may
not be escaped, and artificial intelligence changes the way we will continue to
work. “People will most likely work
in cooperation with artificial intelligence as a person stands behind each
robot. The work will not be taken away by the machines but rather by super
productive people using smart machines and thus they will be able to do the
work of 10 people by themselves”, thinks Aldis Ērglis.
Zane Čūskulēna (5 Trends Shaping the Future of Work in Latvia), Elīna Ingelandi (The Future of Work is Creative), Oļegs Ņikitins (The Future-proof Office) and other excellent lecturers at RIGA COMM will discuss how the technological achievements, demographic changes and globalization will affect the labour market in the future, what skills and knowledge the current pupils and students will require to successfully compete in the labour market and many other topics. The practical classes will also be organized on the Cognizant Future of Work stage! The conference and events on the Cognizant Future of Works stage will take place in English. If you wish to hear, see and participate – come to RIGA COMM 2018 in Ķīpsala!
RIGA COMM will also host a CEO Forum, Financial Technologies Conference, 3rd Internet of Things Conference, Productivity Conference, Blockchain Conference, Practical 3D Conference and the Smart Human Resource Management Conference. This year’s exposition will be even more extensive and displayed in both exhibition centre halls.
RIGA COMM is organised by the International Exhibition Company BT 1.
- 04.10.2018 Уже на следующей неделе в Риге – крупнейшее мероприятие бизнес-технологий RIGA COMM 2018
- 04.10.2018 Сегодня состоится последнее заседание уходящего Сейма Латвии
- 04.10.2018 Первый в Эстонии робот-юрист бесплатно помог уже 400 людям
- 04.10.2018 Посол Узбекистана принят в Сейме Латвийской Республики
- 03.10.2018 Количество перевезенных Tallink пассажиров на линии Латвия-Швеция увеличилось на 5,4%
- 03.10.2018 За пять лет объемы строительства в Латвии увеличатся на 51%, строительные расходы – на 21%
- 03.10.2018 У 37% латвийских работников в течение года выросла зарплата
- 03.10.2018 В августе прирост розничной торговли в Латвии был ниже среднего по ЕС
- 03.10.2018 Рижская дума софинансирует реновацию еще 22 многоквартрирных жилых домов
- 03.10.2018 Обыск в Rīgas satiksme проводился в рамках уголовного процесса, выделенного из дела «о нанотехнологиях»