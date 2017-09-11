A man or a robot? How will we work in the future? Find out during RIGA COMM 2018!

Will robots and smart machines take away work from people? How will we work in the future? What professions will exist in 10-20 years? How can artificial intelligence already be used by companies? – find answers to these and other questions on October 11 and 12 during the Machine Learning Practical Application Conference and Cognizant Future of Work stage events of RIGA COMM 2018.

Photo: rigacomm.com.

Has the victory lap of smart machines already started?





Artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions are increasingly appearing in the business environment – starting from digital assistants helping to improve the customer service (May be you have already talked to the Lattelecom chatbot Anete or the virtual assistant Una of the Register of Enterprises!) to individual solutions in various fields, ensuring separate functions that were previously only performed by a person.





The next machine learning development stage has started! Nowadays, artificial intelligence is used not only by such technology giants as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Baidu, Alibaba and Amazon but also by small companies. This can be seen on October 11 at the Machine Learning Practical Application Conference. “We have also gone a step further! The conference this year is dedicated to the practical use of these technologies, which can already be introduced into companies today, including the forecasting of invoice paying or a digital assistant for the improvement of the customer service process”, points out the Head of Intelligent Machines Riga and the Conference Moderator Aldis Ērglis.





Robot – an enemy or an assistant





The fact that artificial intelligence is rapidly entering our daily life is enjoyed by people on the one hand, as it improves the quality of life, but on the other hand, it also makes us more concerned than ever. People are scared that robots and smart machines will take away their work. Changes, however, may not be escaped, and artificial intelligence changes the way we will continue to work. “People will most likely work in cooperation with artificial intelligence as a person stands behind each robot. The work will not be taken away by the machines but rather by super productive people using smart machines and thus they will be able to do the work of 10 people by themselves”, thinks Aldis Ērglis.





Zane Čūskulēna (5 Trends Shaping the Future of Work in Latvia), Elīna Ingelandi (The Future of Work is Creative), Oļegs Ņikitins (The Future-proof Office) and other excellent lecturers at RIGA COMM will discuss how the technological achievements, demographic changes and globalization will affect the labour market in the future, what skills and knowledge the current pupils and students will require to successfully compete in the labour market and many other topics. The practical classes will also be organized on the Cognizant Future of Work stage! The conference and events on the Cognizant Future of Works stage will take place in English. If you wish to hear, see and participate – come to RIGA COMM 2018 in Ķīpsala!





RIGA COMM will also host a CEO Forum, Financial Technologies Conference, 3rd Internet of Things Conference, Productivity Conference, Blockchain Conference, Practical 3D Conference and the Smart Human Resource Management Conference. This year’s exposition will be even more extensive and displayed in both exhibition centre halls.





RIGA COMM is organised by the International Exhibition Company BT 1.