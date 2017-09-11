Baltic States – CIS, Business, Forum, Latvia
The 20th International Business Networking Forum "Asian Business: the New Challenges and Opportunities" will take place in Riga
The forum
will be attended by more than 300 participants from 30 countries: the managers
and owners of the companies, the managers of business development, marketing
and export promotion, investors and their representatives, industry experts,
leading personalities of the ministries, the deputies of the European
Parliament and national parliaments, the leaders and the deputies of the
municipalities, the heads of the regional development and international
co-operation, ambassadors and high ranking diplomats, honorary consuls, the
representatives of the intellectuals and students.
Forum
provides great opportunities to promote your company or products: a state or
private company logo on the official poster, video advertisements or logo on a
large screen in the forum hall, roll-up posters, souvenirs, advertising
booklets and etc. (in case of an interest, the organisers will send a specific
offer).
International
Business Networking Consortium (IBNC) Forum is useful for business development,
export promotion and investment attraction. Through the business contacts got
from IBNC forums, hundreds of companies have found new customers, new business
ideas, business partners and investors.
You can
find photos from IBNC forums, reviews and more information at www.sfk.lv
To apply for the participation in the forum
use a link https://sfk.lv/index.php/en/apply
