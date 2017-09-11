Leading medical companies to meet at Medbaltica 2018

The 11th International Medical Fair Medbaltica 2018 attended by medical manufacturers, service providers, direct suppliers and dealers from at least eight countries to present the latest medical technology, pharmaceuticals, new health care and dentistry products is upcoming 27–29 September, 2018, at Kipsala International Exhibition Centre.

Photo: bt1.lv.

About 100 companies from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Romania, China and other countries are getting ready for this fair, among them – well-known regular participants that have been faithful to this event for 11 years and those, who for the first time have chosen Medbaltica as a business platform for reaching their goals. Domestic flagship companies – the pharmaceutical company Olainfarm and Lauma Fabric (elastic bands), Dinair Filton (air filters for medical institutions), PAN MED (solutions for laboratories and medical centers) – will for the first time address their existing and potential clients there. Aiko Med, A. Medical, Arbor Medical, on their turn, will represent the sector of medical technology.



Medbaltica 2018 will present a wide range of dental products and equipment. The latest dental equipment, technology and supplies will be presented by Altex, Darba vides eksperti, Dentoflex – Schumann, Kmik, Kulzer Nordic, Malli, Plandent, Thomas Freiberg, Vlata and others.



The rehabilitation sector will be represented by Beka Baltic, which will introduce visitors to the BTS Bioengineering virtual reality platform for rehabilitation therapy. The Lithuanian company Percussion Play Baltics will present outdoor musical instruments for rehabilitation and music therapy.



The medical supplier and distributor Dynasty, the medical clothing manufacturers Arde Line, Prāna KO, Sakta, Repharm and many other companies are also getting ready for this important medical event.





More information is here.



Along with the Medbaltica 2018 exhibition, 11 professional conferences and seminars to discuss the latest developments in this field will be held in Kipsala. It is expected that the event will be attended by almost 10,000 healthcare professionals and healthcare managers. Programme of events is here.



The Medbaltica exhibition is held by the International Exhibition Company BT 1.





