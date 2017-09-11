Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 17.09.2018, 17:50
Leading medical companies to meet at Medbaltica 2018
|Photo: bt1.lv.
About 100 companies from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, Germany,
Poland, Romania, China and other countries are getting ready for this fair,
among them – well-known regular participants that have been faithful to this
event for 11 years and those, who for the first time have chosen Medbaltica as a business platform for
reaching their goals. Domestic flagship companies – the pharmaceutical company Olainfarm and Lauma Fabric (elastic bands), Dinair
Filton (air filters for medical institutions), PAN MED (solutions for laboratories and medical centers) – will for
the first time address their existing and potential clients there. Aiko Med, A. Medical, Arbor Medical,
on their turn, will represent the sector of medical technology.
Medbaltica 2018 will present a wide range of dental products and equipment. The latest dental equipment, technology and supplies will be presented by Altex, Darba vides eksperti, Dentoflex – Schumann, Kmik, Kulzer Nordic, Malli, Plandent, Thomas Freiberg, Vlata and others.
The rehabilitation sector will be represented by Beka Baltic, which will introduce visitors to the BTS Bioengineering virtual reality platform for rehabilitation therapy. The Lithuanian company Percussion Play Baltics will present outdoor musical instruments for rehabilitation and music therapy.
The medical supplier and distributor Dynasty, the medical clothing manufacturers Arde Line, Prāna KO, Sakta, Repharm and many other companies are also getting ready for this important medical event.
More information is here.
Along with the Medbaltica 2018 exhibition, 11 professional conferences and seminars to discuss the latest developments in this field will be held in Kipsala. It is expected that the event will be attended by almost 10,000 healthcare professionals and healthcare managers. Programme of events is here.
The Medbaltica exhibition is held by the International Exhibition Company BT 1.
- 17.09.2018 Ирина Мирошник о бизнес-климате в Латвии
- 17.09.2018 В сентябре DPD открыла в Эстонии 15 новых посылочных автоматов
- 17.09.2018 Число пассажиров Таллиннского аэропорта выросло почти на 12%
- 17.09.2018 Ведущие медицинские предприятия встретятся в Риге на выставке Medbaltica 2018
- 17.09.2018 В августе 2018 года годовая инфляция в Латвии была выше средней по ЕС и еврозоне
- 17.09.2018 Car travel dominates EU inland passenger journeys – Eurostat
- 17.09.2018 Дочернее предприятие группы Olainfarm начинает экспорт в Китай
- 17.09.2018 Стоимость аренды офисов в балтийских столицах – самая низкая в регионе
- 17.09.2018 EU funding investments facilitated economic growth in Latvia by 2% of GDP in 2017
- 17.09.2018 Latvia to pay in 1.8 mln euros into refugee support mechanism to Turkey over next five years