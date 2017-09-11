Forum, Internet, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 06.09.2018, 13:05
Renowned domain industry experts to speak at TLDCON 2018
The agenda of the 11th International Conference of ccTLD
Registries and Registrars of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe has been developed.
This year it will be very busy. The TLDCON 2018 conference will include
speeches by domain experts from Russia, Latvia, the US, Canada, Ireland, the
Czech Republic, Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia and others.
The main topics are the security of the domain space, interaction between the
domain industry and copyright owners, the development of national domains, DNS
and new technology. In addition, on the second day of the conference
representatives of Russian and foreign registries will gather to discuss the
models of registration business.
The Domain VS Content section on information security will
be devoted to the work with domains that are used for illegal purposes. The
section will bring together registry experts from the CIS countries, Europe,
North America, as well as representatives of international organizations and
information security experts: ICANN's Senior Director of Security, Stability
and Resiliency John Crain, founder and CEO of iThreat Cyber Group and SSAC
member Jeffrey R. Bedser, and head of the Canadian think tank Secure Domain
Foundation Norm Ritchie. For the first time, the analysis and forecast for
domain name usage will be discussed at TLDCON. The forecasting tools help to
detect before the delegation whether it would be used for illegal purposes and
thus make this domain name the focus of attention of security experts and lower
the risks for the users. In this section, Russia will be represented by Pavel
Shepetina from Group-IB and Alexander Venedyukhin from the Technical Center of
Internet.
Another section, Legal Issues of Domain Registration, will
feature a heated discussion between industry representatives and stakeholders.
Yekaterina Kalinicheva, head of the intellectual property protection division
at Semenov&Pevzner, will represent the latter group. For the first time in
the history of TLDCON, a stakeholder is taking part in a relevant domain event
to express their opinion whether registrars should be responsible for content.
The DNS and New Technology section will have speeches by
representatives of Rostelecom Group: the Technical Center of Internet, Ngenix
and MSK-IX. They will speak about how new technology such as blockchain, CDN
and new ways to identify users, are used for the development of the domain
space and the benefits for the users and the domain business. John Crain will
explain to the audience how to protect DNS while using new technology.
Representative of .ART domain Sergei Baukin will present a practical case of
the use of DNS in works of art authentication.
At the National Domains’ New Lease of Life section
representatives of national registries of Ukraine and Belarus, on one side, and
the registries of the new domains Afilias and .ART on the other side will
discuss current marketing approaches to promoting top-level domain names. The
section will reveal how the domain role is changing today and what new uses
there are. In addition, Andrei Kuzmichev from RU-CENTER will evaluate the
current situation from the point of view of a registrar.
TLDCON 2018 will conclude with a meeting of Registrars Club:
Welcome or Members Only? where participants will discuss various business
models of registrars, accreditation requirements, differences and similarities
of work in national and general top-level domains. Representatives of Russian
and Armenian registries, ICANN experts and experienced and new registrars will
speak about new models. This many-sided view can help understand the nuances of
the work of accredited registrars.
The TLDCON 11th International Conference of ccTLD Registries
and Registrars of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe will take place in
Jurmala, Latvia, on September 12-13. Participating at the conference is free
but registration is obligatory.
The media partners of TLDCON 2018 – D-Russia.ru, ComNews.ru,
The Baltic Course, The Baltic Times, Baltic Review, ГРАНИ.lv and
Digital.Report.
- 06.09.2018 Госказна Латвии эмитировала еврооблигации на 350 млн. евро
- 06.09.2018 В Латвии запретят работодателям необоснованно требовать от работников знания иностранных языков
- 06.09.2018 Банк Rietumu продолжает программу финансирования международной торговли в рамках обновленной бизнес-стратегии.
- 06.09.2018 EU and Altum in support for Latvian SMEs
- 06.09.2018 На TLDCON 2018 выступят самые известные эксперты доменной индустрии
- 06.09.2018 European Commission grants protection status to Rucava white butter
- 06.09.2018 Kekava poultry farm aims to increase output by 10% annually
- 05.09.2018 ALTUM начинает предлагать малые займы на сельских территориях
- 05.09.2018 Altum starts offering small loans in rural territories
- 05.09.2018 United Buddy Bears exhibition raises nearly 10,000 euros for Children's Hospital Fund