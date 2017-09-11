Baltic States – CIS, Business, Forum, Innovations, Internet
Participants of the Minsk-Riga Startup Train hackathon arrived in Latvia
As was reported
earlier, the first stage of the "Minsk-Riga Startup Train", took
place in Belarus, but now participants and mentors have traveled to Riga to
continue their work on the projects. The hackathon “Startup Train” in Latvia
will be held both in Riga and Jurmala, where teams will be introduced with the
local startup ecosystem.
A delegation of
mentors who will work with mixed teams from Belarus and Latvia during the
hackathon in Riga and Jurmala includes Kaspars
Upmanis (CakeHR), Andrejs Cumakovs (Orocon), marketing guru Zane
Bojare, Tarmo Virki (CoFounder Mag),
Andrejs Stabins (SQUALIO), Tania Marinich and Nastia Khamiankova (Imaguru
Minsk), Maksim Kazeyeu, Lasha Akubardia
and Mikhail Zaleuski (BNB-Bank), Ernests Stals (Dripit), Egita
Polanska (Startup Wise Guys), Peter Marculans (Overkill Ventures) un Liene
Putnina (Swedbank DoBe). The
mentors will provide support and assistance to the new startup builders and
their idea development. The Grand Finale will be held on Friday night when
teams will present their ideas and compete for the victory.
Participants were
welcomed by the Minister of
Economics of the Republic of Latvia Arvils
Aseradens. “It was my pleasure to see the Minsk-Riga Startup Train
approaching the platform at the Riga Train Station this morning and to
meet-and-greet all the participants and organizers! This hackathon is a great
initiative to support and I hope that this will be a beginning of a fruitful
cross-border cooperation between the startup ecosystems of Latvia and Belarus.
Nowadays, this kind of international partnerships is more crucial for the
development of our ecosystems than ever before. I wish all the participants
good luck and all our dear guests a wonderful stay in Riga. And let the best
team win!”
Participants also
shared their impressions about the “Startup Train” hackathon. Viesturs from
Latvia, who operates in the team “MAZZY” which develops new products for new
IoT cloud, was amazed by the rapid growth of the Belarusian startup ecosystem.
"A society with strategic thinking is emerging directly in the community
of young entrepreneurs," Viesturs emphasized. The MAZZY representative
feels that the hackathon is a great opportunity to build new products and test
them, such as the goal for Viesturs and his team. On the contrary, Nikita from
Belarus, who works as a web developer in the team “TripShare” which creates a
new photo and video sharing place, considers newly acquired contacts in
Belarus, Latvia, and even Estonia as a big bonus. The participant of the
hackathon is very interested in the startup environment in Latvia and will be
happy to have an insight into how it is being built.
“Events like this
serve various purposes: they inspire, they instigate and they most certainly
intrigue! I envision that this particular hackathon will initiate a bridge from
Latvia to the Belarusian startup ecosystem which until now has been unexplored,
and I’m hopeful that both countries will benefit from this collaboration. I
would like to thank our partners from Belarus side – Imaguru Startup Hub – for
taking a leap of faith with us and for all the work they’ve invested into the
hackathon. I would also like to extend my deep gratitude to all other
supporters who stepped in and played a crucial role in the process, in particular,
TechChill and Startin.LV. It’s been an amazing team effort and yet another
opportunity for the Latvian startup ecosystem to come together and do great
things,” shared Andris Ozols, the
director of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), organizers
of the event.
Tania Marinich, the organizer
from Belarus and representative of Imaguru Minsk added: “This is the first
hackathon on the train in Belarusian and Latvian history. We are very pleased
that as complex as the event was, it was successfully put together thanks to
the collaboration between the two countries. I hope that such interesting and
creative events, which could be a start of launching new global tech projects
together, could become a tradition. I am grateful to my Latvian colleagues for
the cooperation, I appreciate the support and awareness of the importance of
the development of innovative business!"
The Grand Finale
will be held on Friday, August 31, at 18:00 in the premises of the Overkill Ventures accelerator. The teams
will compete for prizes from the TechChill,
Digital Freedom Festival, and Venture
Day Minsk, which will give tickets to amazing conferences, People Work will support one team with
a month-long subscription of their co-working place, but Imaguru Minsk - with a 100-hour subscription. Startup Wise Guys and the
Belarusky Narodny Bank have prepared special surprises.
Minsk-Riga Startup Train is
organized by Imaguru Minsk and Magnetic Startup Latvia, fuelled by Investment and Development Agency of Latvia
and supported by Startin.LV and TechChill.
