Latvia’s business aviation forum reimagined the format of an industry event

Jurmala Business Aviation Forum (JUBAF) that took place in Jurmala, Latvia, August 16-18, 2018 was a great success. The event became a valuable source of information and practical business solutions attended by about 70 business aviation professionals from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, England, France, Malta, San Marino, Luxembourg, Czech Republic and Sweden.

In his welcome speech to the attendees, Sergey Starkov, Managing Director of Flight Consulting Group, set a unique friendly tone to the event encouraging everyone to feel like a single team, ask questions and take part in discussions. Lively discussions were fostered by a ‘catch box’ microphone and a mobile application for questions to the speakers. A well-thought-out agenda, hot industry topics and practical business cases made JUBAF a valuable discussion area for the exchange of experience and opinions about business aviation trends in Europe and the CIS.





Stanley Bugeja, Managing Director of DC Aviation, spoke about the operator's entry to Malta, the specifics of doing business in this country and the prospects of business aviation in the region. Charlotte Pedersen, CEO of Luxaviation Helicopters, impressed the audience with her professional experience, spoke about the past and the future of helicopters, as well as the promising model of multimodal VIP transportation: jet – helicopter – yacht connection. A point of hot debate was the speech of Sergey Ryzhov, Commercial Director of A-Group, who dispelled the myths about airport slot coordination using the example of business aviation center at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.





“It was my first time at FCG in Riga and I must admit it has been an excellent experience, Sergey and his team did an excellent job, with the FBO in RIGA, their flight operations support and the Jurmala event. It was a great opportunity to meet colleagues from the industry, share ideas, concerns and discuss potential business opportunities in a smart and fun atmosphere,” said Bugeja.





“FBO Riga and Flight Consulting Group had prepared a fantastic event in beautiful surroundings! The presentations were highly interesting and the networking and interaction between the participants was very encouraging. I can truly recommend the event for all aviation professionals!” emphasized Pedersen.





“Business Jets related industry events and the interactions with friends and industry colleagues are becoming our primary means of creating true relationships. Great coordination JUBAF 2018 from the moment I landed in Riga, thank you for the invitation and opportunity of being part of it,” said David Colindres, President of San Marino Aircraft Registry.





JUBAF took place on the 10th floor of the Semarh Hotel Lielupe offering stunning views of Jurmala and the Baltic Sea. The attendees emphasized that it was especially great to discuss business issues in such an atmosphere.