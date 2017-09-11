Forum, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 17:19
Latvia’s business aviation forum reimagined the format of an industry event
In his welcome speech to the attendees, Sergey Starkov, Managing
Director of Flight Consulting Group,
set a unique friendly tone to the event encouraging everyone to feel like a
single team, ask questions and take part in discussions. Lively discussions
were fostered by a ‘catch box’ microphone and a mobile application for
questions to the speakers. A well-thought-out agenda, hot industry topics and
practical business cases made JUBAF a valuable discussion area for the exchange
of experience and opinions about business aviation trends in Europe and the
CIS.
Stanley
Bugeja, Managing Director of DC Aviation,
spoke about the operator's entry to Malta, the specifics of doing business in
this country and the prospects of business aviation in the region. Charlotte
Pedersen, CEO of Luxaviation
Helicopters, impressed the audience with her professional experience, spoke
about the past and the future of helicopters, as well as the promising model of
multimodal VIP transportation: jet – helicopter – yacht connection. A point of
hot debate was the speech of Sergey Ryzhov, Commercial Director of A-Group, who dispelled the myths about
airport slot coordination using the example of business aviation center at
Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.
“It was my first time at FCG in Riga and I must admit it has been an
excellent experience, Sergey and his team did an excellent job, with the FBO in
RIGA, their flight operations support and the Jurmala event. It was a great
opportunity to meet colleagues from the industry, share ideas, concerns and
discuss potential business opportunities in a smart and fun atmosphere,” said Bugeja.
“FBO Riga and Flight Consulting Group had prepared a fantastic event in beautiful
surroundings! The presentations were highly interesting and the networking and
interaction between the participants was very encouraging. I can truly recommend
the event for all aviation professionals!” emphasized Pedersen.
“Business Jets related industry events and the interactions with friends
and industry colleagues are becoming our primary means of creating true
relationships. Great coordination JUBAF 2018 from the moment I landed in Riga,
thank you for the invitation and opportunity of being part of it,” said David
Colindres, President of San Marino
Aircraft Registry.
JUBAF took place on the 10th floor of the Semarh Hotel Lielupe offering stunning views of Jurmala and the
Baltic Sea. The attendees emphasized that it was especially great to discuss
business issues in such an atmosphere.
- 23.08.2018 Убытки PrivatBank в Латвии в первом полугодии составили 1,637 млн. евро
- 23.08.2018 Министр Ашераденс обратился в прокуратуру с заявлением против латвийских должностных лиц, выдававших разрешения на КОЗ
- 23.08.2018 Банк SEB предоставил Pharmeko Lettland финансировние в размере 2 млн. евро
- 23.08.2018 Two worlds to meet in PropTech Riga 2018 forum: real estate and technology to find effective solutions for development
- 23.08.2018 В Латвии прошел международный форум бизнес-авиации
- 23.08.2018 На территории KVV Liepаjas metalurgs будет создан индустриальный парк
- 23.08.2018 Если Латвия не станет активнее бороться с отмыванием денег, придется считаться с экономическими последствиями – глава Moneyval
- 23.08.2018 Group for Estonia-China interparliamentary ties off to China
- 23.08.2018 Latvia might face economic consequences if it does not combat money laundering more activey – Moneyval
- 23.08.2018 Annual Parade of Retro Cars Supported by Rietumu will Take Place in Jurmala