Rietumu Charity Fund Has Donated a Porcelain Cup Released to Commemorate the 10th Anniversary of Latvia to the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design

On the eve of the one hundredth anniversary of the Republic of Latvia, Rietumu Bank Charity Fund acquired and donated a unique cup to the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design of the Latvian National Museum of Art (LNMA), which was released in 1928 at the Kuznetsov Manufacturer to commemorate the tenth jubilee of the state of Latvia.

Symbols of Latvia’s independence, such as elements of the coat of arms and the starting words of the national anthem, are used in the design of this historical item.



Rietumu Bank Charity Fund acquired the cup at the ART EMBASSY auction of art objects and antiques this spring.



The uniqueness and value of the gift made by Rietumu Bank Charity Fund to the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design is determined by the fact that an item of such type is very rare and it has been miraculously preserved in spite of all of the twists and turns of 20th century history. Its owner has managed to retain the item throughout almost 100 years.





Symbols of the still young state of Latvia are used in emblems of the cup. It portrays red-white-red banners, stylised oak garlands symbolising courage, braveness and heroism of the Latvian people and three sparkling golden stars indicating the three parts of Latvia and their unity. Elements of the national coat of arms are supplemented with the starting words of the national anthem “God, Save Latvia!” (Dievs, svētī Latviju), composed by Karlis Baumanis.



“We are sure that this unique cup, with its special cultural and historical significance, must be kept in the caring hands of employees of the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design. It is a museum that is capable of not only providing the required care and maintenance of this artefact, but also presenting it appropriately to the museum’s visitors.



This year we celebrate one hundred years of the Latvian statehood, commemorating it with the creation of both literary and monumentally artistic works. Thus, we leave our ancestors evidence of the one hundredth anniversary of our young and dynamically developing state. The cup donated to the museum also tells us that on the tenth anniversary of the Latvian statehood, in spite of the difficult and very modest life circumstances of that time, people of Latvia were sincerely glad and proud of their successes, celebrating the first decade of the country’s existence with a patriotic upsurge,” noted Inga Shina, Chairperson of the Board of Rietumu Bank Charity Fund.