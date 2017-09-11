The 10th International Baltic Transport Forum will be held in Kaliningrad, Russia (Business Center “Na Ostrove") on September 6 – 7, 2018

The Forum will be held under the auspices of the government of the Kaliningrad Region.

Over the past ten years the Baltic Transport Forum became one of the main events in Kaliningrad region and a significant platform for the discussion of the most important and pressing issues concerning the transport and logistics systems of Baltic countries, as well as for carrying out of meetings and negotiations.





The 10th Anniversary Baltic Transport Forum provides a fantastic opportunity to connect market participants interested in north-western Russia and Baltic States to assess key market trends and operational best practice for the international movement of cargoes by air, land and sea.





Through transportation in the Baltic region, priorities of Russian transit, competition in Baltic countries, transport infrastructure development and new projects in the transport sector, interaction of ports and railways, ways to improve the efficiency of the transportation process, improvement of customs procedures in the Baltic region, strategy of development of the transport and logistics potential of Kaliningrad region, etc. are on the agenda of the Forum.





Forum participants are heads and owners of railway, overseas and road transport carriers, stevedore companies and freight owners have interested in north-western Russia and Baltic States as well as representatives of federal and regional authorities of the Russian Federation and neighboring countries interrelated by the Baltic Sea.