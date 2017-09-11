Banks, Culture, Financial Services, Forum, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.05.2018, 14:53
Pre-auction exhibition has opened in Rietumu Bank in Riga
A pre-auction exhibition of
lots included in the exhibition catalogue takes place
in Rietumu Gallery this week as well as next week.
A virtual tour around the exhibition may be taken here.
This time, the exhibition
organisers are presenting 340 excellent works of art - paintings, graphic
works, sculptures and applied art, among which there will also be particularly
valuable and unique items, which are rarely accessible on the market.
Participants of the auction
will be able to acquire true pearls of art created by the most recognised
masters of Latvian painting, including Janis Rozentals, Janis Valters,
Voldemars Irbe, Aleksandrs Drevins, Janis Ferdinands Tidemanis, Ludolfs
Liberts, Valdis Kalnroze, Eduards Kalnins, Leo Kokle, Aleksandra Beltsova,
Janis Pauluks, Herberts Silins, Maija Tabaka and others.
With regard to European and
Russian art, painters such as Genrikh Semiradsky, Alexander Borzov, Vladimir Muravyov,
Sergey Vinogradov, Stanislav Zhukovsky, Alexander Chirkov are presented.
In the applied arts section,
masterpieces and unique historical artefacts are presented - pieces of
jewellery made of silver and gold, works of art made of bronze and porcelain.
Auction bids may be placed in
person, in the auction hall, as well as remotely in real time mode, via the
internet or over the phone. Online broadcasting of the auction will be arranged
on the website of the auction house.
- 11.05.2018 In 2017, the monthly gross income per employee was 1,155 euros in Estonia
- 11.05.2018 In March, foreign trade turnover in Latvia decreased by 2.7% y-o-y
- 11.05.2018 Power links to Sweden, Poland help Lithuanian consumers save EUR 70 mln
- 11.05.2018 Former Varpa brewery complex in Riga to be reconstructed into office and shopping center
- 11.05.2018 Sakret подарило президентской канцелярии и самоуправлениям герб Латвии из бетона
- 11.05.2018 Court lifts Competition Council's EUR 2.2 mln fine on Rigas Satiksme
- 11.05.2018 В марте сливочное масло в ЕС опять подорожало
- 11.05.2018 Riga Bulk Terminal инвестирует в развитие современного грузового мультифункционального терминала
- 11.05.2018 Бывшую рижскую пивоварню перестроят в торгово-офисный комплекс
- 11.05.2018 Dzintars: natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products have great growth potential