Pre-auction exhibition has opened in Rietumu Bank in Riga

This time the traditional spring sales of works of art and antiques will be held in Rietumu Bank in Riga on Saturday, 19 May.

A pre-auction exhibition of lots included in the exhibition catalogue takes place in Rietumu Gallery this week as well as next week.





A virtual tour around the exhibition may be taken here.





This time, the exhibition organisers are presenting 340 excellent works of art - paintings, graphic works, sculptures and applied art, among which there will also be particularly valuable and unique items, which are rarely accessible on the market.





Participants of the auction will be able to acquire true pearls of art created by the most recognised masters of Latvian painting, including Janis Rozentals, Janis Valters, Voldemars Irbe, Aleksandrs Drevins, Janis Ferdinands Tidemanis, Ludolfs Liberts, Valdis Kalnroze, Eduards Kalnins, Leo Kokle, Aleksandra Beltsova, Janis Pauluks, Herberts Silins, Maija Tabaka and others.





With regard to European and Russian art, painters such as Genrikh Semiradsky, Alexander Borzov, Vladimir Muravyov, Sergey Vinogradov, Stanislav Zhukovsky, Alexander Chirkov are presented.

In the applied arts section, masterpieces and unique historical artefacts are presented - pieces of jewellery made of silver and gold, works of art made of bronze and porcelain.





Auction bids may be placed in person, in the auction hall, as well as remotely in real time mode, via the internet or over the phone. Online broadcasting of the auction will be arranged on the website of the auction house.