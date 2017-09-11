On the contest “KAZAKHSTAN THROUGH THE EYES OF FOREIGN MEDIA”

GUIDELINES FOR THE FIFTH INTERNATIONAL “KAZAKHSTAN THROUGH THE EYES OF FOREIGN MEDIA” CONTEST among the authors who most fully and objectively highlighted the life, culture, traditions and modern development trends of Kazakhstan in foreign media.

1. The contest’s aim





This contest aims to recognize and reward the authors of the best and most objective journalistic reports, stories and analytical pieces about Kazakhstan, which are published in foreign media outlets. Alongside this, it aims to promote professional reporting on Kazakhstan in the foreign media.





2 . The idea behind the contest





The contest will assist selected non-Kazakhstani authors who have an interest in visiting the country, by giving them an opportunity to cover key events and activities at national, regional and international levels.





3. The purpose of the contest





The contest is to promote and support the creation of high quality reportage within the international media, which exhibits the many facets that Kazakhstan has to offer. This includes a diverse range of subjects, from excellent coverage of diplomatic or economic news, to broader insight into the lifestyle, culture, art and diversity of contemporary Kazakhstan.





4 . The Organizing Committee:





The contest shall be held and managed by the Organizing Committee.

The Organizing Committee is headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, who oversees the International Information Committee.

A panel of judges will carry out the final review of entries.

The judges will consist of the following experts:





The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan;





- The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, who oversees the International Information Committee

- The President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors Club.





5. Awards for the winners :





The main prize is a trip to Kazakhstan in August 2018, including a visit to Astana, Almaty, and the Burabai Resort. The prize also includes the provision of economy class air travel, four star or above hotel accommodation and an extensive cultural program.





In addition, the winners will be awarded the Kazakh Foreign Minister’s Certificate of Appreciation.





The contest winners shall also have the opportunity to meet Kazakh government officials, scientists, experts, journalists, academics and artists. The meetings will provide them with the necessary contacts and cooperative efforts to facilitate further high-standard coverage of important advancements and developments within the country.





6. Geography of the contest:





Geography of the contest covers five wider regions:





- The Americas;

- Europe;

- CIS and the Baltic States;

- Middle East and Africa;

- Asia, Australia and Oceania.





One winner will be chosen from each of these regions.





7 . Contest procedures:





To participate in the contest, please provide information of any reportage or material published in any foreign media in the period between September 1st, 2017 and June 15th, 2018. Final deadline for submissions is June 15, 2018.

Applications must be sent to the following e-mail address, in PDF format: contest@mfa.kz.





Please send articles in English or Russian. If a story was published in another language, please provide an English, Russian, or Kazakh translation.





The word count of the publication should not exceed 2,000 words.





From June 15 to July 2, 2018, the best applicants will be shortlisted. The Organizing Committee will pass the shortlist to the panel of judges, who will select the winners from each region. The results of the contest will be announced on July 2th, 2018.





By accepting the award, the winners of the contest agree to publish an article in a foreign media outlet about their experience in Kazakhstan within a month following their visit.





9 . Eligibility for participation:





Journalists or freelancers representing foreign print, electronic and online media outlets are eligible to apply.