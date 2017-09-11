Scalpers selling Song and Dance Festival tickets on-line for 10x the original price

With less than two months remaining until the start of the XXVI Song and Dance Festival, scalpers are selling tickets on-line for up to ten-times the original price, informs LETA.

For example, on the Latvian classifieds portal ss.com, one scalper is selling 12 tickets to the gala concert for EUR 395 each.





Similar posts have been put out selling tickets to the gala concert for between EUR 300 to 350 per ticket, with the scalpers claiming they can provide the receipt for their purchase.





Meanwhile, ticket to the grand dance performance are being sold for up to EUR 250 per ticket, while tickets to other Song and Dance Festival events are being sold for between EUR 50 to 200.