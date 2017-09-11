EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia, Transport
International conference “TransBaltica 2018” will be held in Latvia
The XXI International Conference “TransBaltica 2018” will be held in Riga and Liepaja on May 31rd, June 1st.
The main topics of the XXI International Conference “TransBaltica 2018” will be dedicated to the development trends and
prospects of the international market of transport and transit services,
development forecasts of Baltic transit sphere and transit infrastructure
projects in the united Europe, development of stable and mutually advantageous
cooperation with partners from European and Asian countries.
Conference Program: www.rmsforum.lv
Day One, Thursday , May 31
XXI International Conference“TransBaltica 2018”
Riga Municipality, Meeting Room, Ratslaukums 1
Day
Two, Friday , June 1
Business
- Meeting In Liepaja Special Economic Zone, Liepaja
