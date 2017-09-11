International conference “TransBaltica 2018” will be held in Latvia

The XXI International Conference “TransBaltica 2018” will be held in Riga and Liepaja on May 31rd, June 1st.

The main topics of the XXI International Conference “TransBaltica 2018” will be dedicated to the development trends and prospects of the international market of transport and transit services, development forecasts of Baltic transit sphere and transit infrastructure projects in the united Europe, development of stable and mutually advantageous cooperation with partners from European and Asian countries.

Conference Program: www.rmsforum.lv







Day One, Thursday , May 31

XXI International Conference“TransBaltica 2018”

Riga Municipality, Meeting Room, Ratslaukums 1





Day Two, Friday , June 1

Business - Meeting In Liepaja Special Economic Zone, Liepaja