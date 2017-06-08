EU – Baltic States, Forum, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.02.2018, 19:42
Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 to take place in April
The Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 is the key international Rail Baltica
event of the year that will discuss the Rail Baltica role in the North Sea –
Baltic TEN-T Core Network Corridor, the project’s procurements and financing,
as well as will facilitate suppliers’ networking.
The forum will address strategic and tactical issues regarding the
implementation of the “Project of the Century” from a national, regional and EU
perspective and will bring together top executives and decision makers, rail,
logistics and economics professionals, influential politicians and institutions
as well as potential suppliers for the project from across Europe.
“Last year all three Baltic countries confirmed their long-term commitment
to the Rail Baltica project development, and now the project has entered its
next phase – the Design Phase. Undoubtedly, the project has both national,
regional as well as European value. Rail Baltica is expected to have a major
impact on the economic development of the region and will change its urban and
economic landscape for good. The Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 will bring
together the best ideas, practice and solutions for the development of the new
railway infrastructure,” said RB Rail CEO Baiba Rubesa,
Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas will open the first day of the forum,
which will be devoted to discussing the progress and potential of the Rail
Baltica project by focusing on perspective of Trans-European Transport Network
Corridors, especially on the North Sea – Baltic TEN-T Core Network Corridor,
post-2020 financing of the EU transport projects and its impact on Rail
Baltica.
The first day of the event will gather high level officials and opinion
leaders, as well as industry representatives from whole Baltics, Poland,
Finland, the EU Commission and Parliament. Participation at the first day of
the Forum is by invitations only.
The second day of the Forum is planned as an Industry Suppliers’ Day with
the aim to gather suppliers from the three Baltic States and beyond to present
the Rail Baltica Design Guidelines, main design tenders in 2018 as well as to
introduce the full Project’s procurement list of 2018 and procurement lessons
learned. The event also will give a networking opportunity for companies to
potentially forge alliances for the project.
