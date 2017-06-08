Balttour 2018 in Riga to focus on digitalization in tourism sector

Digitalization in the tourism sector will be the main focus of this year’s Balttour business forum, which is due to take place at the Grand Hotel Kempinski Riga on January 31, the event’s organizers told LETA.

Experts from Digital Journey digital marketing training center will tell the forum’s participants about all the stages of digital marketing in the tourism industry, the best digital marketing examples and common issues.

Balticvision Riga CEO Eriks Lingeberzins will present a study on the Latvian tourism industry’s development trends.

At the end of the business forum, Sandra Teihmane, the Baltic marketing and product manager at Latvia’s airBaltic carrier, will announce the airline’s new destinations slated for next year.

The annual tourism industry forum targets representatives of travel agencies, hotels and hospitality services providers, local authorities and tourist information centers.

Balttour 2018 business forum is the opening event of the Balttour 2018 international travel trade fair, which will take place from February 2 to 4.

Both the business forum and travel trade fair Balttour 2018 is organized by the Association of Latvian Travel Agents and Operators (ALTA) and the International Exhibition Company BT 1.