EU – Baltic States, Forum, Technology, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:44
Balttour 2018 in Riga to focus on digitalization in tourism sector
Experts from Digital Journey digital marketing training center will tell
the forum’s participants about all the stages of digital marketing in the
tourism industry, the best digital marketing examples and common issues.
Balticvision Riga CEO Eriks Lingeberzins will
present a study on the Latvian tourism industry’s development trends.
At the end of the business forum, Sandra
Teihmane, the Baltic marketing and product manager at Latvia’s airBaltic carrier, will announce the
airline’s new destinations slated for next year.
The annual tourism industry forum targets representatives of travel
agencies, hotels and hospitality services providers, local authorities and
tourist information centers.
Balttour 2018 business forum is the opening event of the Balttour 2018
international travel trade fair, which will take place from February 2 to 4.
Both the business forum and travel trade fair Balttour 2018 is organized by
the Association of Latvian Travel Agents and Operators (ALTA) and the
International Exhibition Company BT 1.
- 04.01.2018 Tartu Airport's passenger numbers cross 30,000 mark in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Германии срочно требуются иностранные работники
- 04.01.2018 Эстонская Linda Line продала скоростной катамаран греческой компании
- 04.01.2018 Беларусь продлила безвизовый режим для граждан ЕС в отдельных районах
- 04.01.2018 Study on feasibility of Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel to be ready in February
- 04.01.2018 К умной сети Estfeed подключится первый иностранный разработчик
- 04.01.2018 airBaltic reaches best punctuality globally
- 04.01.2018 Baltcap selling Magnetic MRO to Hangxin for EUR 43 mln
- 04.01.2018 Румынский McDonalds получает мясопродукты из Литвы
- 04.01.2018 95% Latvian lats banknotes, 39% coins exchanged for euros by late 2017