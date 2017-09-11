Coalition officially agrees to put forward Kazaks for post of Bank of Latvia president

Government coalition partners have officially agreed to nominate Bank of Latvia Council Member Martins Kazaks for the post of Bank of Latvia president, politicians told members of the press.

As the head of For Development's group at Saeima Daniels Pavluts informed, the necessary signatures for the nomination of Kazaks have been gathered, and Saeima could vote on his candidacy next week.





Meanwhile, the Bank of Latvia has confirmed that Kazaks has already been granted the necessary security clearance.





The parliament might vote on the future Bank of Latvia president on December 12.

Current Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics is due to step down in less than three weeks.