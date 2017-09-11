Budget, Financial Services, Lithuania, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.11.2019, 21:35
Lithuania's state, municipalities receive EUR 196 mln in unplanned revenue in Jan-Oct
BC, Vilnius, 22.11.2019.
Lithuania's state and municipal budgets received 8.817 bn euros in revenue in January-October, 2.3%, or 195.9 mln euros, more than it was planned, the Finance Ministry said LETA/BNS.
The state budget's revenue stood at 7.196 bn euros, which
was 1%, or 74.2 mln euros, more than planned.
The state budget's tax revenue stood at 6.63 bn euros, or
0.4% (23.4 mln euros), more than it was planned.
VAT revenue stood at 3.164 bn euros, which was 2.2% (71.3 mln
euros) less than estimated.
1.244 bn euros was collected for all excise goods, 0.8%
(10.6 mln euros) less than planned.
Corporate tax revenue stood at 609.4 mln euros, 3.4% (20.3 mln
euros) more than planned.
The state and municipal budget's residential income tax
revenue amounted to 2.714 bn euros, 4.6% (119.5 mln euros) more than planned.
The 2019 revenue, excluding EU funds, is expected to stand
at 8.668 bn euros, and 10.59 bn euros, including EU funds.
