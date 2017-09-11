Lithuania's state, municipalities receive EUR 196 mln in unplanned revenue in Jan-Oct

Lithuania's state and municipal budgets received 8.817 bn euros in revenue in January-October, 2.3%, or 195.9 mln euros, more than it was planned, the Finance Ministry said LETA/BNS.

The state budget's revenue stood at 7.196 bn euros, which was 1%, or 74.2 mln euros, more than planned.





The state budget's tax revenue stood at 6.63 bn euros, or 0.4% (23.4 mln euros), more than it was planned.





VAT revenue stood at 3.164 bn euros, which was 2.2% (71.3 mln euros) less than estimated.





1.244 bn euros was collected for all excise goods, 0.8% (10.6 mln euros) less than planned.





Corporate tax revenue stood at 609.4 mln euros, 3.4% (20.3 mln euros) more than planned.





The state and municipal budget's residential income tax revenue amounted to 2.714 bn euros, 4.6% (119.5 mln euros) more than planned.





The 2019 revenue, excluding EU funds, is expected to stand at 8.668 bn euros, and 10.59 bn euros, including EU funds.