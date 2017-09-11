Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Luminor to start providing debt capital markets services
Luminor plans to launch a debt capital markets offering for large companies, a move that will help businesses to broaden their funding alternatives, the service will be led by Luminor's new head of markets Paulius Zurauskas, informed LETA/BNS.
"We believe that conditions are right for us to start building up our Baltic debt capital markets service. We see increasing demand from institutional investors for high quality fixed income assets, while at the same time large companies are striving to diversify their funding sources," Andrius Nacajus, head of Luminor's corporate banking, said.
Over the past 14 years Paulius Zurauskas has held various managerial roles within SEB, including the market's organization. Zurauskas will replace Julius Lazauskas, who has been with Luminor and DNB for 13 years.
